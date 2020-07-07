United Kingdom Parliament : Small businesses questioned on facilitating future UK-EU trade in manufactured goods

LORDS
07 July 2020
The House of Lords EU Goods Sub-Committee hears evidence from small businesses on how to facilitate UK-EU trade beyond tariffs.
Witnesses
Monday 6 July 2020 at 11:00am
-
Margaret Wood MBE, Chairman, ICW
-
Barry Leahey MBE, Managing Director, Playdale Playgrounds
-
Jayne Moorby, Marketing Manager, Oxley Group
Areas of interest
Possible questions that may be asked by the Committee include:
-
What are the main non-tariff challenges that could affect your businesses from January 2021?
-
How prepared are you for the end of the transition period? What level of UK-EU cooperation on regulatory standards and certification would you like to see?
-
How will the customs procedures from January 2021 affect your businesses, and how could their impact be mitigated?
-
What impact would a 'no trade deal' outcome have on your businesses?
Further information
More news on: Parliament, government and politics, Parliament, Business, industry and consumers, Economy and finance, International trade, European Union, Business support, Small businesses, House of Lords news, Lords news, Committee news
Disclaimer
The United Kingdom Parliament published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 11:43:05 UTC