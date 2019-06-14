United Language Group : (ULG) Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

United Language Group, a leading Language Service provider, today
announced that Octave, ULG’s Translation Management System, has earned
Certified status for information security by HITRUST.
HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that Octave has met key
regulatory requirements and industry-defined requirements and is
appropriately managing risk. This achievement places United Language
Group in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this
certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and
frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF
helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and
flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
“This certification solidifies United Language Group’s unwavering
commitment to our clients’ complex security needs and advances our
continuous effort to provide high quality language solutions,” said
Kristen Giovanis, CEO at United Language Group. “The HITRUST CSF
certification is the standard for data security, and United Language
Group is pleased to be able to demonstrate its commitment by achieving
HITRUST CSF Certification.”
“The HITRUST CSF has become the information protection framework for the
health care industry, and the CSF Assurance program is bringing a new
level of effectiveness and efficiency to third-party assurance,” said
Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. “The HITRUST CSF
Certification is now the benchmark that organizations required to
safeguard PHI are measured against with regards to information
protection.”
About United Language Group: United Language Group (ULG) is one
of the largest Language Solutions Providers in the world, providing
smart, seamless and secure language solutions that help businesses win
in the global marketplace. ULG envisions a world in which language is no
longer a barrier, and helps global clients turn language translation and
interpreting into a competitive advantage.
