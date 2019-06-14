United Language Group : (ULG) Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

HITRUST CSF Certification validates United Language Group is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information.

United Language Group, a leading Language Service provider, today announced that Octave, ULG’s Translation Management System, has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that Octave has met key regulatory requirements and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places United Language Group in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“This certification solidifies United Language Group’s unwavering commitment to our clients’ complex security needs and advances our continuous effort to provide high quality language solutions,” said Kristen Giovanis, CEO at United Language Group. “The HITRUST CSF certification is the standard for data security, and United Language Group is pleased to be able to demonstrate its commitment by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification.”

“The HITRUST CSF has become the information protection framework for the health care industry, and the CSF Assurance program is bringing a new level of effectiveness and efficiency to third-party assurance,” said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. “The HITRUST CSF Certification is now the benchmark that organizations required to safeguard PHI are measured against with regards to information protection.”

About United Language Group: United Language Group (ULG) is one of the largest Language Solutions Providers in the world, providing smart, seamless and secure language solutions that help businesses win in the global marketplace. ULG envisions a world in which language is no longer a barrier, and helps global clients turn language translation and interpreting into a competitive advantage.

