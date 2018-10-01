Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

United Nations General Assembly : ‎01‎ ‎October‎ ‎2018 UN chief inaugurates new UN headquarters in Indian capital, as official visit gets underway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 09:22pm CEST

During the event, the UN chief noted 'the strong bond between India and the United Nations' and told UN staff assembled there that the UN's work in India, cannot be 'business as usual'.

'Rather, we want the UN system to be united to fully support India's government development plans and to fully support India's leadership in relation to climate change, the Sustainable Development Goals and so many other efforts in which India is showing a leadership role,' he explained.

On Tuesday, the Secretary-General is to lay a wreath in honour of Mahatma Gandhi - who in1947, led his nation to independence - at the Raj Ghat memorial, as this year marks the 150th anniversary of his birth.

In addition, the Secretary-General will join India Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the closing session of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Conference and he will deliver a lecture to youth on global challenges and solutions. The event will be livestreamed.

Disclaimer

United Nations General Assembly published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 19:21:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:01pRIPPLE : Highlights Record Year, xRapid Now Commercially Available
BU
10:00pCapital Auto Group Acquires Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Indian Trail
SE
09:48pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Rise As Stocks Get A Lift From Nafta Deal
DJ
09:47pPatients in Canada, Mexico Could Face Longer Wait for Some Generic Drugs
DJ
09:40pCanada, buoyed by trade deal, to push U.S. on metal tariffs
RE
09:37pESM EUROPEAN STABILITY MECHANISM : Klaus Regling at Eurogroup press conference
PU
09:22pUNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY : ‎01‎ ‎October‎ ‎2018 UN chief inaugurates new UN headquarters in Indian capital, as official visit gets underway
PU
09:19pItaly's Tria says many EU states have failed to respect fiscal rules
RE
09:17pSTANDARDS COUNCIL OF CANADA : SCC Signs Cooperation Arrangement With Ukrainian Standardization Body
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : Ryanair warns on profit as strikes and fuel prices take toll
2Ten Things to Know About the New Nafta Deal
3ROYAL MAIL : ROYAL MAIL : shares slide on profit and costs warning
4DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS) : DMS : H1 18: not so bad after all
5TESLA : TESLA : produced 53,000 Model 3s in third quarter - Electrek

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.