Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

United Nations General Assembly : ‎25‎ ‎September‎ ‎2018 Denouncing US decision to pull out of nuclear deal, Iranian President says talks can resume, but threats and sanctions must end

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 01:36am CEST

In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly's annual general debate, delivered hours after President Trump from the same podium accused his country of spreading 'chaos, death and destruction' in the Middle East, Mr. Rouhani said it was unfortunate that international leaders trampled international law and encouraged extremist, racist and xenophobic tendencies, 'not far from Nazism'.

In particular, he said it preposterous that such leaders would be convening on Wednesday of a high-level meeting of the Security Council devoted to the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The United States, 'at least the current administration,' seemed determined that international institutions will be paralyzed, Mr. Rouhani said. He lamented the recent withdrawal of the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in defiance of international law and the obligations of Mr. Trump's predecessor.

The JCPOA - reached by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the US and the European Union - sets out rigorous mechanisms for monitoring restrictions placed on Iran's nuclear programme, while paving the way for the lifting of UN sanctions against the country.

He praised, however, the 'united and categorical' position of the international community vis-à-vis the US withdrawal and recalled that the Plan of Action had been unanimously endorsed by the Security Council in its resolution 2231 (2015).

Iran had honored its commitments under this Plan of Action, as shown by 12 reports of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), while the United States has failed to respect their, under misleading motives, said Mr. Rouhani. He urged the UN to ensure that no State could evade the implementation of its international commitments, before denouncing US threats against countries implementing resolution 2231.

Denouncing US unilateral sanctions, the Iranian President said no nation could be forced to negotiate by force. There is nothing better than dialogue, as long as it takes place in both directions, he said.

'We invite you to return to the bargaining table that you have left. If you do not like this Plan of Action because it is the fruit of your political opponents, then come back to the resolution, return to international organizations, do not impose sanctions,' he said, adding that sanctions and extremism are two sides of the same coin.

The Iranian President said the two sides could still listen. 'I'm starting the dialogue right here,' he said, stressing that the UN is not part of the US administration. 'The dialogue can be resumed at the same point and by the same person who left the negotiating table'. This requires a cessation of threats, he said.

Disclaimer

United Nations General Assembly published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 23:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:11aFEINSTEIN : President’s Iran Policy is Failing
PU
01:45aSMART DIAGNOSTIC AND MONITORING MEDICAL DEVICE MARKET RESEARCH REPORT 2018-2023 : Top Players: Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Cleveland Medical Device, Fitbit, Omron Hea: This report focuses on the top players in global market, like Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Cleveland Medical Device, Fitbit, Inc., Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd., Polar Electro, Inc., Dexcom, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, NeuroMetrix, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co.
AQ
01:41aEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Recognizes Hillphoenix in Conyers, Ga. for Smart Refrigerant Management
PU
01:36aUNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY : ‎25‎ ‎September‎ ‎2018 Denouncing US decision to pull out of nuclear deal, Iranian President says talks can resume, but threats and sanctions must end
PU
01:31aTALENT ACQUISITION & STAFFING TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES MARKET FORECAST 2023 : Top Players Like Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Randstad Holding NV, Linkedin Cor: This report focuses on the top players in global market, like Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Randstad Holding NV, Linkedin Corporation, PeopleFluent, Inc, CareerBuilder,LLC, CornerStone OnDemand, Inc., Saba Software,Inc., Paycom Software, Inc., The Adecco Group, ADP, LLC., Workday,Inc., Krones Incorporated, Ultimate Software Group, Inc, Skillsoft Corporation
AQ
01:26aFCO UK FOREIGN AND COMMONWEALTH OFFICE : Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific Mark Field meets with Pacific Island leaders at UN General Assembly
PU
01:20aWORLD BANK : Kenya’s Modernized Aviation Sector Set to Boost Regional Trade, Tourism
PU
01:06aAFRICAN UNION : Launch of the UNCTAD Trade Development Report 2018
PU
12:56aUN UNITED NATIONS : Secretary-General Calls for Investment in Africa’s Youth, Continent’s ‘Greatest Asset’, to Promote Development, Close Gender Gaps in Labour Force
PU
12:54aCanada not making concessions needed for NAFTA deal, U.S. says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Canada not making concessions needed for NAFTA deal, U.S. says
2NETCARE LIMITED : NETCARE : BMI Healthcare close to £2 billion restructuring deal - source
3ADIDAS : Nike profit tops targets but margins disappoint some
4SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED : SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel tops SIAS Investors’ Choic..
5CANNAROYALTY CORP : CANNAROYALTY : CEO Marc Lustig to Present at Cannabis Invest

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.