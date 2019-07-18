Log in
United Nations Global Compact : The Government of Poland joins the UN Global Compact Government Group

07/18/2019 | 03:05pm EDT

New York, United States of America

UNITED NATIONS, New York, 18 July 2019 - The Government of Poland today joined the United Nations Global Compact Government Group, becoming one of 14 Governments that provide political support, financial contributions and programmatic advice to the initiative.

Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact and Jerzy Kwieciński, Minister of Investment and Economic Development of Poland, signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Permanent Mission of Poland to the United Nations on the sidelines of the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

'Poland's membership in the Government Group attests to the country's strong commitment to the UN Global Compact,' said Ms. Kingo. 'We look forward to working closely with the Polish Government to fulfill our mission of mobilizing a global movement of sustainable companies and stakeholders to create the world we want.'

'I deeply believe that the signing of the memorandum will bring tangible results in enabling direct contacts between Polish companies and UN agencies, which may result in interesting and important business ventures,' said Mr. Kwieciński. 'I have decided to sign the memorandum because I believe that cooperation with the private sector is crucial if we want to implement the Sustainable Development Goals and the Polish Strategy for Responsible Development.'

The current members of the UN Global Compact Government Group include China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Established in 2001, Global Compact Network Poland has 70 business participants, with projects focused on areas such as improving air quality, tackling water scarcity and countering corruption and shadow economy.

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact works with companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universal principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact guides and supports the global business community in advancing UN goals and values through responsible corporate practices. With more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 70 Local Networks, it is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at www.unglobalcompact.org.

