United Nations Global Compact : The UN Global Compact launches the Academy — a new digital learning platform to help companies become more sustainable

New York, United States of America

The learning platform provides businesses with the knowledge and skills they need to meet their sustainability objectives

UNITED NATIONS, New York, 12 September 2018 - Today, the United Nations Global Compact launched a new digital learning platform to help companies become more sustainable.

The UN Global Compact Academy is designed to provide businesses with the knowledge and skills they need to meet their sustainability objectives, mitigate business risks and achieve long-term growth by contributing to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The UN Global Compact Academy delivers an engaging learning experience focusing on the issues that matter the most to sustainable companies. It gives participants access to expert-led and interactive how-to sessions, e-learning courses and a global community of sustainable businesses.

Users will be able to access on-demand learning resources and measure their progress. The sessions provide practical guidance for companies on aligning their business strategies and operations with the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact and the Global Goals.

'To achieve the Global Goals, we need companies to step up and fully engage in the process,' said Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact. 'Through the Academy, we're answering the call from business to provide more guidance to help them implement a principles-based approach to sustainable development.'

The Academy features a new interactive e-learning course that helps companies understand and take action on the Global Goals.

Available to companies engaging with the UN Global Compact at the Participant level, the UN Global Compact Academy is complemented by a publicly-available influencer series, which started earlier this year with special sessions with former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, Professor John Ruggie of the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and Guy Ryder, Director-General of the International Labour Organization.

To learn more about the Academy and how to join, click here. For a first look, visit the new platform.

About the United Nations Global Compact

The United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals. The UN Global Compact is a leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible corporate practices. Launched in 2000, it is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and nearly 70 Local Networks

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media.

Contact:

Leila Puutio

Coordinator, Communications

United Nations Global Compact

Tel: +1 646-465-3833 | Mobile: +1 646-884-7523

Email: media@unglobalcompact.org

