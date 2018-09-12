Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

United Nations Global Compact : The UN Global Compact launches the Academy — a new digital learning platform to help companies become more sustainable

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 06:47am CEST

New York, United States of America

The learning platform provides businesses with the knowledge and skills they need to meet their sustainability objectives

UNITED NATIONS, New York, 12 September 2018 - Today, the United Nations Global Compact launched a new digital learning platform to help companies become more sustainable.

The UN Global Compact Academy is designed to provide businesses with the knowledge and skills they need to meet their sustainability objectives, mitigate business risks and achieve long-term growth by contributing to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The UN Global Compact Academy delivers an engaging learning experience focusing on the issues that matter the most to sustainable companies. It gives participants access to expert-led and interactive how-to sessions, e-learning courses and a global community of sustainable businesses.

Users will be able to access on-demand learning resources and measure their progress. The sessions provide practical guidance for companies on aligning their business strategies and operations with the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact and the Global Goals.

'To achieve the Global Goals, we need companies to step up and fully engage in the process,' said Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact. 'Through the Academy, we're answering the call from business to provide more guidance to help them implement a principles-based approach to sustainable development.'

The Academy features a new interactive e-learning course that helps companies understand and take action on the Global Goals.

Available to companies engaging with the UN Global Compact at the Participant level, the UN Global Compact Academy is complemented by a publicly-available influencer series, which started earlier this year with special sessions with former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, Professor John Ruggie of the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and Guy Ryder, Director-General of the International Labour Organization.

To learn more about the Academy and how to join, click here. For a first look, visit the new platform.

About the United Nations Global Compact

The United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals. The UN Global Compact is a leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible corporate practices. Launched in 2000, it is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and nearly 70 Local Networks

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media.

Contact:

Leila Puutio
Coordinator, Communications
United Nations Global Compact
Tel: +1 646-465-3833 | Mobile: +1 646-884-7523
Email: media@unglobalcompact.org

Disclaimer

United Nations Global Compact published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 04:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07aSYDDANSK UNIVERSITET : For DKK 150, we can completely avoid fossil fuels
PU
02:00aCHINA'S XI : protectionism is rearing its head
RE
01:59aJapan mulls pain-killers for carmakers hurt by trade spat, tax hike
RE
01:52aSTATE UNIVERSITIES RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF ILLINOIS : Board Meetings
PU
01:51aAsia stocks fall to 14-month lows as trade concerns simmer
RE
01:50aChina is "one of the bigger risks" to global economy - Bank of England's Carney
RE
01:47aAsia stocks fall to 14-month lows as trade concerns simmer
RE
01:36aPutin says global protectionist trend challenges Asian economies
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Boeing 737 production rebounds as planemaker extends lead over Airbus
2NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP shares drop after executives outline post-Qualcomm path
3HSBC HOLDINGS : HSBC : to bolster Asia private banking headcount, double client assets
4SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Ashley faces investor revolt in absentia
5SPRINT CORP : SPRINT : FCC pauses review of T-Mobile, Sprint merger
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.