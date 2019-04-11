United Nations Global Compact : UN Global Compact calls for “strategic pivot” towards transformational partnerships with scalable impact

New York, United States of America

2019 ECOSOC Partnership Forum showcases innovative collaborations for SDG action

UNITED NATIONS, New York, 11 April 2019 - Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 will require transformational, multi-stakeholder partnerships, Lise Kingo, CEO & Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact told UN partners on Thursday.

Speaking at the closing of the 2019 ECOSOC Partnership Forum, Kingo said, 'The fastest path to achieving the world we want by 2030 is by making a strategic pivot.' She continued: 'We need to move from short-term, small-scale partnership projects to long-term, transformational, multi-stakeholder partnerships with the potential for scalable impact. At this pivotal moment in UN development system reform, taking partnerships to the next level has never been more important.'

Organized each year by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the UN Global Compact and the UN Office for Partnerships, the ECOSOC Partnership Forum gathers representatives from Government, business and civil society to discuss ways to harness the power of innovative multi-stakeholder partnerships to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

'I urge you all to consider what else you could be doing to work with others to foster genuine, transformational partnerships that make the most of our collective expertise, technology and resources,' Kingo said. 'The potential power of partnerships is enormous.'

Partnerships are critical for achieving progress across the full 2030 Agenda, said UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.

Organized with the theme Partnerships Driving Inclusive Implementation of the SDGs, the 2019 Forum showcased how multi-stakeholder partnerships can help address existing gaps in the implementation of the SDGs. 'Partnerships are critical for achieving progress across the full agenda,' said UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, calling Goal 17 on partnerships, the 'connective tissue' which will ensure an integrated and holistic approach to sustainable development.

Global Compact Local Networks were cited as good examples of country-level partnership platforms that can be used to drive private sector collaboration and impact on the ground. Josephine Satyono, Executive Director of Global Compact Network Indonesia, said, 'Global Compact Local Networks have the ability to connect business with Government, civil society and academia at the national level - we help make companies 'partner-ready' and also better positioned to engage in deeper and more long-term partnerships with the UN.'

The Forum also discussed ways to unlock greater investment through innovative financial partnerships. When it comes to financing the 2030 Agenda, companies have a huge role to play in closing the annual funding gap of US$ 2.5 trillion needed to achieve the SDGs by 2030.

