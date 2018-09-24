United Nations Global Compact : UN Global Compact recognizes most engaged companies at Leaders Summit 2018

New York, United States of America

UNITED NATIONS, New York, 24 September 2018 - Today, the United Nations Global Compact is pleased to announce the businesses that have been recognized as Global Compact LEAD companies for demonstrating ongoing commitment to the UN Global Compact and its Ten Principles for responsible business.

Announced at UN Headquarters in New York during the UN Global Compact Leaders Summit 2018, these companies were identified as being among the most engaged participants of the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. The 34 Global Compact LEAD companies recognized today represent every region of the world and 19 sectors.

Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, said, 'LEAD companies represent the highest level of engagement with the UN Global Compact. Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and creating the world we want will not happen without bold action from the responsible business community. We need companies of all sizes - like the ones recognized today - to improve their performance, no matter where they are on their sustainability journey.'

To be eligible for LEAD recognition, companies must:

Be a Participant of the UN Global Compact and have committed to its Ten Principles;

Be a participant in at least two Action Platforms, to demonstrate the company's engagement with the UN Global Compact and commitment to defining and fostering leadership practices in line with the Ten Principles and Global Goals; and

Submit or commit to submitting an Advanced Communication on Progress - an annual sustainability report detailing progress on implementing the Ten Principles - within the same calendar year.



2018 LEAD Companies:

Accenture, United States of America

A.P. Moller - Maersk, Denmark

ARM, United Kingdom

BASF SE, Germany

Bayer AG, Germany

Braskem S.A., Brazil

China Development Bank, China

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation - SINOPEC, China

Covestro Deutschland AG, Germany

Daimler AG, Germany

Danone, France

Enel S.p.A., Italy

ENI S.p.A., Italy

Fuji Xerox Company Ltd., Japan

Iberdrola S.A., Spain

Inditex, Industrias de Diseno Textil, S.A., Spain

KT, Republic of Korea

L'Oreal, France

Nestlé S.A., Switzerland

Novozymes, Denmark

Pernod Ricard, France

Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Italy

PTT Global Chemical, Thailand

RELX Group plc, United Kingdom

Safaricom Limited, Kenya

Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd., Russian Federation

Schneider Electric SE, France

SUEZ, France

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, Japan

Total, France

Unilever, United Kingdom

UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Finland

Vale S.A., Brazil

Volvo Car Corporation, Sweden

About the United Nations Global Compact

The United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals. The UN Global Compact is a leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible corporate practices. Launched in 2000, it is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and nearly 70 Local Networks.

