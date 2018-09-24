Log in
United Nations Global Compact : UN Global Compact recognizes most engaged companies at Leaders Summit 2018

09/24/2018 | 05:19am CEST

New York, United States of America

UNITED NATIONS, New York, 24 September 2018 - Today, the United Nations Global Compact is pleased to announce the businesses that have been recognized as Global Compact LEAD companies for demonstrating ongoing commitment to the UN Global Compact and its Ten Principles for responsible business.

Announced at UN Headquarters in New York during the UN Global Compact Leaders Summit 2018, these companies were identified as being among the most engaged participants of the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. The 34 Global Compact LEAD companies recognized today represent every region of the world and 19 sectors.

Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, said, 'LEAD companies represent the highest level of engagement with the UN Global Compact. Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and creating the world we want will not happen without bold action from the responsible business community. We need companies of all sizes - like the ones recognized today - to improve their performance, no matter where they are on their sustainability journey.'

To be eligible for LEAD recognition, companies must:

  1. Be a Participant of the UN Global Compact and have committed to its Ten Principles;
  2. Be a participant in at least two Action Platforms, to demonstrate the company's engagement with the UN Global Compact and commitment to defining and fostering leadership practices in line with the Ten Principles and Global Goals; and
  3. Submit or commit to submitting an Advanced Communication on Progress - an annual sustainability report detailing progress on implementing the Ten Principles - within the same calendar year.

2018 LEAD Companies:

Accenture, United States of America
A.P. Moller - Maersk, Denmark
ARM, United Kingdom
BASF SE, Germany
Bayer AG, Germany
Braskem S.A., Brazil
China Development Bank, China
China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation - SINOPEC, China
Covestro Deutschland AG, Germany
Daimler AG, Germany
Danone, France
Enel S.p.A., Italy
ENI S.p.A., Italy
Fuji Xerox Company Ltd., Japan
Iberdrola S.A., Spain
Inditex, Industrias de Diseno Textil, S.A., Spain
KT, Republic of Korea
L'Oreal, France
Nestlé S.A., Switzerland
Novozymes, Denmark
Pernod Ricard, France
Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Italy
PTT Global Chemical, Thailand
RELX Group plc, United Kingdom
Safaricom Limited, Kenya
Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd., Russian Federation
Schneider Electric SE, France
SUEZ, France
Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, Japan
Total, France
Unilever, United Kingdom
UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Finland
Vale S.A., Brazil
Volvo Car Corporation, Sweden

About the United Nations Global Compact

The United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals. The UN Global Compact is a leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible corporate practices. Launched in 2000, it is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and nearly 70 Local Networks.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at www.unglobalcompact.org. Join us for the conversation on social media by using hashtag #LeadersSummit.

Contact:

Leila Puutio
Coordinator, Communications
United Nations Global Compact
Tel: + 1 646-884-7523 | Mobile: +1 646-465-3833
Email: media@unglobalcompact.org

Disclaimer

United Nations Global Compact published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 03:18:05 UTC
