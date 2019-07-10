United Nations Global Compact : UN Global Compact to engage business at the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development

United States of America

The 'Making Global Goals Local Business Week' features companies' contributions

towards the SDGs and maps way forward

UNITED NATIONS, New York, 10 July 2019 - At the United Nations High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, the UN Global Compact will host the first Making Global Goals Local Business Week, providing an opportunity for business leaders to showcase their contributions towards the Sustainable Development Goals and share best practices for translating global strategies into local solutions in support of the 2030 Agenda.

Taking place from 15 to 19 July, Making Global Goals Local Business Week brings together 100 representatives from 61 Global Compact Local Networks alongside the UN Global Compact Expert Network, UN Resident Coordinators and other global leaders from civil society, Government and the UN, making it a major opportunity for business to foster new partnerships to advance the SDGs.

On 15 July, the UN Global Compact in partnership with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) will convene a Business Dialogue on Mobilizing Climate Action and Finance at Scale. At this high-level event, speakers will include UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the 2019 Climate Summit Luis Alfonso de Alba, UN Global Compact CEO & Executive Director Lise Kingo and ICC's Secretary-General John Denton.

The Annual Local Network Forum from 15 to 16 July will focus on ways for Global Compact Local Networks to play a leading role in advancing the SDGs by working with UN Country Teams and Governments at the national level. Held as an official side event of the High-level Political Forum, the Global Compact Networks: Making Global Goals Local Business event on 18 July will bring together Member States and the UN to discuss four concrete partnership examples from Argentina, Indonesia, Lebanon and South Africa on cross-sector coordination for the advancement of the SDGs.

The UN Global Compact Action Platform on Peace, Justice & Strong Institutions will host the first UN-Business Roundtable on Goal 16 on 18 July to facilitate the advancement of peace, justice and strong institutions at the global and local levels. Attended by H.E Ambassador Marc-Andre Blanchard, Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations and UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner, the event will be followed by the annual meeting of the Action Platform.

The UN Global Compact Action Platform on Financial Innovation for the SDGs and the UN Global Compact Action Platform on Reporting on the SDGs will hold their regular meetings on 15 and 16 July respectively. The UN Global Compact Expert Network will convene a meeting on 17 July.

Global Compact Network Brazil will host an event on SDGs in Brazil - The Role of the Private Sector on 16 July. The event will discuss the contributions made by Brazilian companies to advancing the SDGs and related challenges and opportunities.

On 17 July, the UN Global Compact together with the International Organisation of Employers, the United States Council for International Business, and Deloitte will convene a business dialogue on Goal 8 and Private Sector Commitment for Economic Growth and Decent Work. At this event, UN Global Compact CEO & Executive Director Lise Kingo will take part in a panel discussion on untapping the potential of partnerships in support of the 2030 Agenda.

Hosted by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs with support from the UN Global Compact, Global Compact Network Chile and the Governments of Chile, Germany, Ireland and Kenya, the VNR Lab: Catalysing Partnerships for SDG implementation on 18 July will discuss partnerships to advance the SDGs at the national and local levels.

On 19 July, the UN Global Compact together with UNICEF will organize an event on Redesigning the Workplace of the Future: Sharing Responsibility for Family-Friendly Policies. Following a morning summit with Government, business, the UN, academia and civil society, stakeholders are invited to join an open workshop on key issues and challenges around family-friendly policies.

Further information about opportunities for businesses to participate in the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development is available in the UN Global Compact Business Guide to HLPF 2019.

