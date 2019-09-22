Log in
United Nations Global Compact : recognizes most engaged companies at Leaders Week 2019

09/22/2019 | 02:02pm EDT

United States of America

UNITED NATIONS, New York, 22 September 2019 - Today, the United Nations Global Compact is pleased to announce the businesses that have been recognized as Global Compact LEAD companies for demonstrating ongoing commitment to the UN Global Compact and its Ten Principles for responsible business.

Announced at the UN Headquarters in New York during the UN Global Compact Leaders Week 2019, these companies were identified as being among the most engaged participants of the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. The 36 Global Compact LEAD companies recognized today represent every region of the world and 19 sectors.

Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, said, 'LEAD companies represent the highest level of engagement with the UN Global Compact. More than ever before, the world needs businesses of all sizes - like the ones announced as LEAD today - that continuously work to improve their sustainability performance and take action to build a better world.'

To be eligible for LEAD recognition, companies must:

  1. Be a Participant of the UN Global Compact and have committed to its Ten Principles;

  2. Be a participant in at least two Action Platforms, to demonstrate the company's engagement with the UN Global Compact and commitment to defining and fostering leadership practices in line with the Ten Principles and the Global Goals; and

  3. Submit or commit to submitting an Advanced Communication on Progress - an annual sustainability report detailing progress on implementing the Ten Principles.

2019 Global Compact LEAD companies:

Accenture, United States of America
A.P. Moller - Maersk, Denmark
ARM, United Kingdom
BASF SE, Germany
Bayer AG, Germany
Braskem S.A., Brazil
China Development Bank, China
China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation - SINOPEC, China
Colgate-Palmolive Company, United States of America
Daimler AG, Germany
Danone, France
Enel S.p.A., Italy
Eni S.p.A., Italy
Firmenich S.A., Switzerland
Global Impact Initiative, Australia
Iberdrola S.A., Spain
Inditex, Industrias de Diseno Textil, S.A., Spain
Knoll Printing & Packaging, Inc., United States of America
L'Oréal, France
Nestlé S.A., Switzerland
Novozymes, Denmark
Pernod Ricard, France
Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Italy
PJSC PhosAgro, Russian Federation
PTT Global Chemical Company Limited, Thailand
RELX Group plc, United Kingdom
Safaricom Limited, Kenya
Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd., Russian Federation
Schneider Electric SE, France
SOCAR AQS, Azerbaijan
SUEZ S.A., France
Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, Japan
Total S.A., France
Unilever, United Kingdom
UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Finland
Volvo Car Corporation, Sweden

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact works with companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universal principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact guides and supports the global business community in advancing UN goals and values through responsible corporate practices. With more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 60 Local Networks, it is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at www.unglobalcompact.org. Join us for the conversation on social media by using hashtag #LeadersSummit.

Contact

UN Global Compact
Leila Puutio
Manager, Communications
Tel: ​+1 212-884-7523
Email: media@unglobalcompact.org

Disclaimer

United Nations Global Compact published this content on 22 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2019 18:01:02 UTC
