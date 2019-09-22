United Nations Global Compact : recognizes most engaged companies at Leaders Week 2019

United States of America

UNITED NATIONS, New York, 22 September 2019 - Today, the United Nations Global Compact is pleased to announce the businesses that have been recognized as Global Compact LEAD companies for demonstrating ongoing commitment to the UN Global Compact and its Ten Principles for responsible business.

Announced at the UN Headquarters in New York during the UN Global Compact Leaders Week 2019, these companies were identified as being among the most engaged participants of the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. The 36 Global Compact LEAD companies recognized today represent every region of the world and 19 sectors.

Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, said, 'LEAD companies represent the highest level of engagement with the UN Global Compact. More than ever before, the world needs businesses of all sizes - like the ones announced as LEAD today - that continuously work to improve their sustainability performance and take action to build a better world.'

To be eligible for LEAD recognition, companies must:

Be a Participant of the UN Global Compact and have committed to its Ten Principles; Be a participant in at least two Action Platforms, to demonstrate the company's engagement with the UN Global Compact and commitment to defining and fostering leadership practices in line with the Ten Principles and the Global Goals; and Submit or commit to submitting an Advanced Communication on Progress - an annual sustainability report detailing progress on implementing the Ten Principles.

2019 Global Compact LEAD companies:

Accenture, United States of America

A.P. Moller - Maersk, Denmark

ARM, United Kingdom

BASF SE, Germany

Bayer AG, Germany

Braskem S.A., Brazil

China Development Bank, China

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation - SINOPEC, China

Colgate-Palmolive Company, United States of America

Daimler AG, Germany

Danone, France

Enel S.p.A., Italy

Eni S.p.A., Italy

Firmenich S.A., Switzerland

Global Impact Initiative, Australia

Iberdrola S.A., Spain

Inditex, Industrias de Diseno Textil, S.A., Spain

Knoll Printing & Packaging, Inc., United States of America

L'Oréal, France

Nestlé S.A., Switzerland

Novozymes, Denmark

Pernod Ricard, France

Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Italy

PJSC PhosAgro, Russian Federation

PTT Global Chemical Company Limited, Thailand

RELX Group plc, United Kingdom

Safaricom Limited, Kenya

Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd., Russian Federation

Schneider Electric SE, France

SOCAR AQS, Azerbaijan

SUEZ S.A., France

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, Japan

Total S.A., France

Unilever, United Kingdom

UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Finland

Volvo Car Corporation, Sweden

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact works with companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universal principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact guides and supports the global business community in advancing UN goals and values through responsible corporate practices. With more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 60 Local Networks, it is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at www.unglobalcompact.org. Join us for the conversation on social media by using hashtag #LeadersSummit.

