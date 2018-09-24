Log in
United Nations Global Compact : recognizes ten business leaders for championing the Sustainable Development Goals

09/24/2018 | 05:19am CEST

New York, United States of America

UNITED NATIONS, New York, 24 September 2018 - Today at its 2018Leaders Summit, the United Nations Global Compact recognized ten newSDG Pioneers - business leaders from around the world who are championing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through their companies and inspiring others to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

This year's ten SDG Pioneers were chosen from over 150 nominations from more than 50 countries. The selection criteria included the individuals' commitment to embedding the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact into their companies' core strategies and their efforts to advance the SDGs, as well as their engagement with the UN Global Compact and its Local Networks.

'These ten outstanding individuals are demonstrating how business can unlock economic, social and environmental gains for the world by advancing the Sustainable Development Goals,' said Lise Kingo, CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact. 'Showcasing the pioneering actions and progress of these leaders will help mobilize others in this exciting movement to create the world we all want.'

The 2018 UN Global Compact SDG Pioneers are:

  • Esther An, Chief Sustainability Officer, City Developments Limited, Singapore
  • Jean-Louis Chaussade, CEO, SUEZ, France
  • Khalil Daoud, Chairman & Managing Director, LibanPost SAL, Lebanon
  • Hanaa Helmy, CEO, EFG Hermes Foundation, Egypt
  • Alice Laugher, CEO, Committed To Good, United Arab Emirates
  • Emmanuel Lulin, Chief Ethics Officer, L'Oréal, France
  • Danielle Pieroni, Chief Operating Officer, Foxtime Recursos Humanos, Brazil
  • Teressa Szelest, President, Market & Business Development North America, BASF SE, Germany
  • Martha Tilaar, Founder & President Commissioner, PT. Martina Berto Tbk, Martha Tilaar Group, Indonesia
  • Greg Welsh, Director, Winya Indigenous Furniture, Australia

For photos of the SDG Pioneers, please contact media@unglobalcompact.org.

About the United Nations Global Compact

The United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals. The UN Global Compact is a leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible corporate practices. Launched in 2000, it is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and nearly 70 Local Networks.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media. Join us for the conversation on social media by using hashtag #SDGpioneers.

Media contact:

Leila Puutio
Coordinator, Communications
United Nations Global Compact
Tel: + 1 646-884-7523 | Mobile: +1 646-465-3833
Email: media@unglobalcompact.org

Disclaimer

United Nations Global Compact published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 03:18:05 UTC
