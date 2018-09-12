Log in
United Nations Security Council : Security Council 1533 Committee Meets with Group of Experts on Democratic Republic of Congo

09/12/2018 | 11:58pm CEST

On 31 August 2018, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo met with the members of the Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo, whose mandate was extended on 29 June 2018 to 1 August 2019 pursuant to resolution 2424 (2018).

During the meeting, the Group of Experts presented its programme of work for the current mandate to the members of the Committee. The Group stated its intention to investigate the incursion of foreign armed groups into eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, monitor local armed groups operating in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, including by looking at possible collaboration between armed groups and members of the Congolese armed forces, as well as carry out investigations on the illicit trade of natural resources, including gold, tin, tantalum and tungsten. The Group also stated its intention to investigate attacks against civilians, as well as violations of the arms embargo.

Members of the Committee welcomed the briefing and expressed support for the programme of work as outlined by the Group. They expressed concern with the continued violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Ebola crisis and violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, including acts of sexual violence and abuse.

Disclaimer

United Nations Security Council published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 21:57:05 UTC
