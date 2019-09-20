Log in
United Nations Security Council : Security Council Committee on Libya Meets with Libyan Investment Authority

09/20/2019 | 05:17pm EDT

On 12 September 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya, met with a delegation from the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA), an entity subject to the assets freeze measures imposed in resolutions 1970 (2011) and 1973 (2011), as modified by resolution 2009 (2011). This was the first meeting of its kind, organized upon request by the Libyan Permanent Mission. The Panel of Experts also participated via audio link.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the LIA, Dr. Ali Mahmoud Hassen Mohammed provided a presentation to the Committee. The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and Dr. Ali Mahmoud Hassen Mohammed.

Committee members emphasized preserving the integrity and value of the Libyan frozen assets, which are meant for the benefit of the Libyan people. They further stressed the importance of cooperation between the LIA and the Panel of Experts.

Disclaimer

United Nations Security Council published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 21:16:02 UTC
