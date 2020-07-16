Log in
United Nations Security Council : Security Council ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Adds One Entry to Its Sanctions List

07/16/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

On 16 July, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da'esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entry specified below to its ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.427 Name: 1: Noor 2: Wali 3: Mehsud 4: na
Title: Mufti Designation: na DOB: 26 Jun. 1978 POB: Gurguray, Pakistan Good quality a.k.a.: Abu Mansoor Asim Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Pakistan Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 16 Jul. 2020 Other information: Leader of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) (QDe.132). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

In accordance with paragraph 55 of resolution 2368 (2017), the Committee has made accessible on its website the narrative summary of reasons for listing of the above name at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/summaries.

The ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee's website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.

Disclaimer

United Nations Security Council published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 21:45:00 UTC
