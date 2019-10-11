United Nations Security Council : Security Council ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Amends One Entry on Its Sanctions List

On 11 October 2019, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da'esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities enacted the amendments specified with underline and strikethrough in the entry below on its ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.419 Name: 1: ANJEM 2: CHOUDARY 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 18 Jan. 1967 POB: Welling, London, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: Abu Luqman Nationality: United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Passport no: United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland number 516384722, issued on 6 May 2013 (issued by Passport Office Glasgow, expires 06 Jun. 2023) National identification no: na Address: , London , United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Listed on: 15 Oct. 2018 (amended on 11 Oct. 2019) Other information: Pledged allegiance to Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115) in July 2014. Imprisoned in the United Kingdom in September 2014 and subsequently released on licence in October 2018 which expires in July 2021 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

