Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

United Nations chief calls for more support for cyclone-hit Mozambique

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 01:04pm EDT
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends Lisboa+21 conference in Lisbon

MAPUTO (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on the international community to provide more aid to Mozambique, where two cyclones spurred by climate change killed hundreds and wrought widespread destruction earlier this year.

Cyclone Idai and Cyclone Kenneth struck just six weeks apart, flattened cities and villages and, in the case of Idai, which crashed into Mozambique's central region in March, prompted devastating floods in one of the worst weather-related disasters to hit the southern hemisphere.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi in the capital Maputo, Guterres said the cyclones were a consequence of climate change - a phenomenon Mozambique is on the frontline of but does not contribute to.

"This gives me the right to demand the international community double its efforts," he said, noting that appeals for post-cyclone aid have gone underfunded.

An emergency U.N. appeal for Mozambique following Idai received less than half of the $282 million requested, while donors at a pledging conference in the cyclone-hit port-city of Beira raised $1.2 billion for reconstruction - again less than half of the $3.2 billion Mozambique says is required.

Idai, one of the worst storms on record to hit Mozambique, pummelled Beira before moving inland, killing a total of 1,000 people across Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi. Kenneth hit further north with winds of up to 280 kph (174 mph), killing around 45 people and reducing rural villages to piles of wood and palm fronds.

It marked the first time two powerful cyclones had struck Mozambique in the same season, destroying homes, infrastructure and crops in areas where many already lived in poverty. Climate change is expected to see the country increasingly exposed to such extreme weather.

The country's north, where Kenneth hit, is also struggling with a nascent Islamic insurgency, which has seen militants kill over 100 people and which complicated the relief effort in the aftermath of the storm.

Guterres said the United Nations would help Mozambique prevent young people from becoming radicalised, including by providing experts to support the country in communicating with disenfranchised groups.

(Reporting by Manuel Mucari; writing by Emma Rumney, Editing by William Maclean)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:23pFord, Volkswagen to provide details on electric, autonomous vehicle alliance
RE
01:22pU.S. Consumer Prices Increased in June -- Update
DJ
01:20pADNOC ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL : Group CEO Meets Russian Energy Minister During Visit to Mos...
PU
01:20pNMMA NATIONAL MARINE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : Wisconsin Establishes Outdoor Recreation Office
PU
01:18pFACEBOOK : Bitcoin extends losses after Fed chief urges halt to Facebook's crypto project
RE
01:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pONTARIO MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE FOOD AND RURAL AF : Helping Chicken Farmers Build and Strengthen Capacity
PU
01:08pApple's India-made top-end iPhones to hit stores next month-source
RE
01:07pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow, S&P 500 Look To Set New Records After Powell Boosts Expectations For Fed Rate Cut
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bleak China autos outlook triggers raft of profit warnings
2OCEANAGOLD CORP : OCEANAGOLD : Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results Release Date and Conference Call..
3KRONES AG : KRONES : adjusts its earnings outlook for 2019
4Oil steadies on dim OPEC demand forecast after early jump on Gulf of Mexico storm
5AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About