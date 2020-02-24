United Plantation Berhad : Form of Proxy for 99th AGM

(Incorporated in Malaysia under the Companies Act, 2016)
Proxy form: Annual General Meeting
or failing him/her THE CHAIRMAN OR VICE CHAIRMAN of the meeting as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the 99th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 10.00am on Thursday, 23 April 2020 at Jendarata Estate, 36009 Teluk Intan, Perak, Malaysia and at any adjournment thereof.
I/We wish my/our proxy to vote as indicated below in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the meeting. (Please give instructions to your proxy by ticking the appropriate box alongside each resolution).
1
Ordinary Resolution
Receive and adopt Company's Financial Statements.
2
Ordinary Resolution
Approve payment of Final and a Special Dividend for year ended 2019.
3
Ordinary Resolution
Approve Directors' Fees (inclusive of Board Committee's fees) for 2019.
4
Ordinary Resolution
Approve Directors' Benefits (other than Director's fees) for 2019.
5
Ordinary Resolution
Re-elect as Director Mr. Ho Dua Tiam who retires under Article 107.
6
Ordinary Resolution
Re-elect as Director Mr. Ahmad Riza Basir who retires under Article 107.
7
Ordinary Resolution
Re-elect as Director Madam Rohaya binti Mohammad Yusof who retires under
Article 107.
8
Ordinary Resolution
Re-elect as Director Ybhg. Dato' Mohamad Nasir bin Ab. Latif who retires
under Article 100.
9
Ordinary Resolution
Re-appoint Ernst & Young PLT as Auditors and authorize Directors to fix their
remuneration.
10
Ordinary Resolution
Continuation of Ybhg. Tan Sri Datuk Dr. Johari bin Mat as Independent Non-
Executive Director
11
Ordinary Resolution
Continuation of Mr. Ahmad Riza Basir as Independent Non- Executive Director
12
Ordinary Resolution
Continuation of Y. Hormat Dato' Jeremy Derek Campbell Diamond as
Independent Non- Executive Director
13
Ordinary Resolution
Approve the Proposed Renewal of Authority for Purchase of Own Shares.
14
Ordinary Resolution
Authorise the Directors to issue shares pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the
Companies Act 2016.
No. of Shares held
CDS Account No. (if applicable)
Notes
-
A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to vote in his stead other than an exempt authorized nominee who may appoint multiple proxies in respect of each Omnibus account held. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. If you wish to appoint as your proxy someone other than the Chairman or Vice Chairman of the meeting, cross out the words "The Chairman" or "Vice Chairman" of the meeting and write on the lines the full name and address of your proxy.
-
The instrument appointing a proxy must be deposited at the Registered Office of the Company at Jendarata Estate, 36009 Teluk Intan, Perak Darul Ridzuan, Malaysia not less than 48 hours before the time set for the meeting. The number of shares to be represented by the proxy should be stated in the proxy form.
-
Where this Form of Proxy is executed by a corporation, it must be either under seal or under the hand of any officer or attorney duly authorised.
-
A proxy may vote or abstain from voting as he thinks fit on a specified resolution, if no indication is given on the proxy form by the member appointing the proxy. Voting on all resolutions to be proposed at the AGM will be by way of a poll.
-
In the case of joint shareholders the proxy form signed by the first named registered shareholder on the register shall be accepted to the exclusion of the other registered shareholder(s). If voting is in person(s) the vote of the first shareholder who tenders the vote shall be taken.
-
Only a depositor whose name appears on the Record of Depositors as at 16 April 2020 shall be entitled to attend the said meeting or appoint a proxy to attend and/ or vote on his/her behalf.
