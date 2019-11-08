|
United Plantation Berhad : Monthly Production for October 2019
11/08/2019 | 05:05am EST
October 2019
(Company no. 240-A)
Jendarata Estate • 36009 Teluk Intan • Darul Ridzuan • Malaysia
Monthly Production in October 2019
The monthly production for United Plantations Berhad in October was as follows:
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
October
|
To date
|
October
|
To date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crude Palm Oil
|
(MT) Own
|
18,854
|
190,404
|
22,454
|
184,186
|
|
Outside Crop
|
1,186
|
12,912
|
2,643
|
17,168
|
|
Total
|
20,040
|
203,316
|
25,097
|
201,354
|
Palm Kernel
|
(MT) Own
|
3,835
|
39,157
|
4,573
|
38,689
|
|
Outside Crop
|
261
|
2,545
|
484
|
3,053
|
|
Total
|
4,096
|
41,702
|
5,057
|
41,742
|
Coconuts
|
(Nuts)
|
6,573,930
|
64,805,458
|
5,913,252
|
60,907,349
Yours faithfully,
Ng Eng Ho
Company Secretary
Contact information
Jendarata Estate
36009 Teluk Intan
Perak Darul Ridzuan
Malaysia
|
Company Secretary:
|
Mr. Ng Eng Ho
|
E-mail:
|
up@unitedplantations.com
|
Phone:
|
006 05 6411411
|
Fax:
|
006 05 6411876
|
Website:
|
www.unitedplantations.com
|
Date:
|
8 November 2019
Disclaimer
