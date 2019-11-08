Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

United Plantation Berhad : Monthly Production for October 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 05:05am EST

MONTHLY PRODUCTION

October 2019

UNITED PLANTATIONS BERHAD

(Company no. 240-A)

Jendarata Estate 36009 Teluk Intan Darul Ridzuan Malaysia

United Plantations Berhad

Monthly Production in October 2019

The monthly production for United Plantations Berhad in October was as follows:

2019

2018

October

To date

October

To date

Crude Palm Oil

(MT) Own

18,854

190,404

22,454

184,186

Outside Crop

1,186

12,912

2,643

17,168

Total

20,040

203,316

25,097

201,354

Palm Kernel

(MT) Own

3,835

39,157

4,573

38,689

Outside Crop

261

2,545

484

3,053

Total

4,096

41,702

5,057

41,742

Coconuts

(Nuts)

6,573,930

64,805,458

5,913,252

60,907,349

Yours faithfully,

United Plantations Berhad

Ng Eng Ho

Company Secretary

2/3 • United Plantations Berhad • Company Announcement 2019

United Plantations Berhad

Contact information

United Plantations Berhad

Jendarata Estate

36009 Teluk Intan

Perak Darul Ridzuan

Malaysia

Company Secretary:

Mr. Ng Eng Ho

E-mail:

up@unitedplantations.com

Phone:

006 05 6411411

Fax:

006 05 6411876

Website:

www.unitedplantations.com

Date:

8 November 2019

United Plantations Berhad • Company Announcement 2019 • 3/3

Disclaimer

United Plantation Berhad published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 10:04:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:28aWestport Fuel Systems - 2019
AQ
05:27aDUKE ENERGY : Progress requests rate review by North Carolina Utilities Commission to build cleaner, more reliable energy future
AQ
05:26aRichemont hit by Hong Kong protests, online distributor losses
RE
05:26aCELANESE : chemistry inside innovation(TM)
AQ
05:25aYANLORD LAND : Grant Of Term Loan Facilities
PU
05:25aCAPGEMINI : Striving for greater efficiencies on the grid
PU
05:25aSTAMFORD LAND : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
05:25aPHOTON ENERGY N : Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for Third Quarter 2019
PU
05:25aGLOBALDATA : Global distribution transformers market expected to witness strong growth over next four years, says GlobalData
PU
05:25aGLOBALDATA : Malaysia becomes new battleground for Grab and Gojek, says GlobalData
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : sees 2019 profit in upper half of target range after solid third quarter
3China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH Drives Luxury to High End of Market -- WSJ
5COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : Richemont shrugs off Hong Kong protests as jewellery shines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group