United Plantation Berhad : Request form for Annual Report 2019

02/24/2020 | 12:39am EST

(Incorporated in Malaysia under the Companies Act, 2016)

Request Form for Printed Copy of Annual Report 2019 Of United Plantations Berhad Dear Shareholder,

Thank you for your continued support for United Plantations Berhad.

Should you require a printed copy of the Annual Report 2019 please forward your request by completing the Request Form here below. We will send it to you by ordinary post within four market days from the date of receipt of your written request.

Thank you.

To

UNITED PLANTATIONS BERHAD (191701000045 (240-A))

Jendarata Estate

36009 Teluk Intan

Perak, Malaysia

E-mail

mgr@unitedplantations.com

Tel

605-6411411

Contact

Ms. Maria Rozario ex: 348 / 223

Fax

605-6411876

Please send to me / us a printed copy of the Annual Report 2019

PARTICULARS OF SHAREHOLDER

Name: …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Identity Card No./Passport No. / Company No: ……………………………………………………………………..

CDS Account No: …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………...

Mailing Address: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..….

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………...

Tel/ Mobile No.: …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………...

Dated ……………………………………………….

……………………………….........

Signature of Shareholder/s

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------

2nd fold here

STAMP

THE COMPANY SECRETARY UNITED PLANTATIONS BERHAD JENDARATA ESTATE

36009 TELUK INTAN PERAK DARUL RIDZUAN MALAYSIA

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------

1st fold here

Disclaimer

United Plantation Berhad published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 05:38:03 UTC
