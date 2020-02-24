United Plantation Berhad : Request form for Annual Report 2019

(Incorporated in Malaysia under the Companies Act, 2016)

Request Form for Printed Copy of Annual Report 2019 Of United Plantations Berhad Dear Shareholder,

Thank you for your continued support for United Plantations Berhad.

Should you require a printed copy of the Annual Report 2019 please forward your request by completing the Request Form here below. We will send it to you by ordinary post within four market days from the date of receipt of your written request.

Thank you.

To UNITED PLANTATIONS BERHAD (191701000045 (240-A)) Jendarata Estate 36009 Teluk Intan Perak, Malaysia E-mail mgr@unitedplantations.com Tel 605-6411411 Contact Ms. Maria Rozario ex: 348 / 223 Fax 605-6411876

Please send to me / us a printed copy of the Annual Report 2019

PARTICULARS OF SHAREHOLDER

Name: …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Identity Card No./Passport No. / Company No: ……………………………………………………………………..

CDS Account No: …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………...

Mailing Address: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..….

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………...

Tel/ Mobile No.: …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………...

Dated ……………………………………………….

……………………………….........

Signature of Shareholder/s