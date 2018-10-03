Log in
United States: ADP Survey better than estimates at 230K

10/03/2018 | 02:15pm CEST

The consensus counted on 185K. The previous publication was 163K.

This monthly survey made by ADP (Automatic Data Processing) and Macroeconomic Advisers, is to define the situation on the employment in the United States. This survey is published two days before the presentation of the official report from U.S. Department of Labor and is based on the forecasts of polled economists. The results of the survey measure the level of private non-farm employment, which give a significant outlook of the U.S. labor market and may have a direct impact on the indexes and on the dollar. Bad figures suggest a degradation of American labor market, that can penalize the good performance of financial markets.


