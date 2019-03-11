Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

United States Attorney Office for District o : Tualatin Man Sentenced for Money Laundering and Defrauding Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 08:10pm EDT

PORTLAND, Ore.-Ronald Eugene Stover, 65, of Tualatin, Oregon, was sentenced today to five years of probation including two years' house arrest for money laundering and engaging in a scheme to defraud investors.

U.S. District Court Judge Ann Aiken also ordered Stover to pay more than $3.2 million in restitution to his victims and $168,883 to satisfy a forfeiture money judgment. The court cited Stover's age and poor health in issuing a probationary sentence.

According to court documents, beginning in 2010, Stover began soliciting short-term loan investments to fund various Xtreme Iron capital projects. Stover claimed to have a long track records of success in real estate development, business and banking and relied heavily on investor introductions made by other professional intermediaries to establish his credibility. Xtreme Iron owned a heavily-leveraged fleet of Caterpillar and John Deere heavy equipment in Frisco, Texas and maintained an office in Wilsonville, Oregon.

At Stover's urging, investors sent funds to Tri-Core Funding Group, an entity wholly owned and controlled by Stover. Stover falsely claimed the company had a sound business model, strong growth opportunities and manageable debt exposure. In addition to Stover's many false claims about the business's health and viability, he advanced many falsehoods about the nature of the investment opportunity including, but not limited to: investor funds would be used exclusively for business purposes, Stover himself would provide additional capital sourcing from his own funds and investors would receive short-term repayment of their loan notes plus interest.

In May 2012, Stover emailed a victim soliciting funds to purchase heavy equipment from Caterpillar. In response to the solicitation, Stover executed a 30-day loan note promising repayment plus interest. The victim wired $175,000 to Tri-Core Funding Group the next day. Unbeknownst to the victim, Stover never intended to use the money as promised. Immediately after receiving the funds, Stover used the funds to make over a year's worth of mortgage payments on his residence in Tualatin, which was on the brink of foreclosure. Stover never repaid his victim.

Stover previously pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering on November 13, 2018.

The IRS and FBI investigated this case. It was prosecuted by Donna Brecker Maddux and Julia E. Jarrett, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the District of Oregon.

Disclaimer

United States Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 00:09:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:53pPound jumps, Asian shares rise after changes to Brexit deal
RE
08:48pAustralian Housing Finance Falls in January
DJ
08:46pTheresa May Secures Last-Minute Concessions from EU on Brexit Deal -- 5th Update
DJ
08:35pPRIME MINISTER'S PRESS STATEMENT IN STRASBOURG : 11 March 2019
PU
08:30pOil prices rise on OPEC's supply cuts and healthy demand
RE
08:23pMUELLER PROBE ALREADY FINANCED THROUGH SEPTEMBER : officials
RE
08:21pChina may increase tolerance for small firms' bad loans - Securities Times
RE
08:10pUNITED STATES ATTORNEY OFFICE FOR DISTRICT O : Tualatin Man Sentenced for Money Laundering and Defrauding Investors
PU
08:05pDEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Defence partners with SYPAQ to innovate battlefield logistics unmanned aerial system for Army
PU
08:00pOREGON STATE LEGISLATURE : HB 2020 Op Ed
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2DNB ASA : Mexico's Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX planes
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. senator calls on FAA to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8
4APPLE : Satellites and shoe-leather - How investors get beyond China's dubious data
5Theresa May Secures Last-Minute Concessions from EU on Brexit Deal -- 4th Update

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.