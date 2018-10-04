Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

United States Attorney Office for Middle Dis : Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty To Biodiesel Tax Conspiracy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 02:43pm EDT

HARRISBURG - A Harrisburg, Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), announced Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard E. Zuckerman of the Justice Department's Tax Division, Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey H. Wood of the Justice Department's Environmental and Natural Resources Division, EPA Criminal Investigation Division Director Jessica Taylor, and U.S. Attorney David J. Freed for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

According to documents and information provided to the court, David Tielle served as Director Business Development at Keystone Biofuels Inc. (Keystone), located in Shiremanstown, Pennsylvania, and later in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. Keystone purported to be a producer and seller of biodiesel, a type of renewable fuel. Between 2009 and 2012, Tielle participated in a conspiracy to fraudulently claim tax refunds based on the Biodiesel Mixture Tax Credit - a federal excise tax credit for persons or businesses who mix biodiesel with petroleum and use or sell the mixture as a fuel.

'Fraud committed against the United States Government, making all of us victims, is always disappointing,' said U.S. Attorney David J. Freed. 'It is particularly so when the fraud is connected to a program with the laudable aim of encouraging renewable fuel production. The defendant in this case nefariously turned a program meant to benefit our community into a scheme to enrich himself and his partners, at our expense. I commend the tireless work of all of our partners in this case, especially the investigators with IRS-Criminal Investigation and the Environmental Protection Agency Criminal Investigation.'

'A strong enforcement program is essential to maintaining the integrity of the renewable fuel program,' said EPA Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Lynn. 'Today's guilty plea should send a clear message that EPA and our law enforcement partners are committed to vigorously pursuing these criminal cases.'

As part of the conspiracy, Tielle caused inflated fuel amounts to be reported to the IRS in order to fraudulently claim tax refunds on fuel Keystone was not producing. To account for the inflated fuel amounts, Tielle created false books and records and engaged in a series of sham financial transactions intended to mirror the false books and records. Tielle also caused Keystone to fraudulently claim tax refunds on fuel that did not meet the quality standards needed to qualify for the Biodiesel Mixture Tax Credit and on fuel Keystone had not mixed with petroleum. The total loss resulting from Tielle's conduct is approximately $4,149,983.41.

Tielle faces a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison, as well as a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Zuckerman, Acting Assistant Attorney General Wood, and U.S. Attorney Freed thanked agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation and the Environmental Protection Agency Criminal Investigation Division, who conducted the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey MacArthur, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney David Lastra, Trial Attorneys Mark Kotila and Kimberly Ang of the Justice Department's Tax Division and Senior Litigation Counsel Howard P. Stewart of the Justice Department's Environmental and Natural Resources Division, who prosecuted the case.

###

Disclaimer

United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 18:42:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:11pAMAZON IS WORKING WITH BRAZIL'S CARGOX FOR LOGISTICS PILOT PROJECT : Bbg
RE
09:06pU.S. Puts Sanctions on Turkish Defense Firm for Alleged North Korea Trade
DJ
09:03pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Settles a Case with the Cattleman’s Brenham Livestock Auction LP Resulting in a $3,000 Penalty
PU
08:53pUSAID U S AGENCY FOR INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Counselor Chris Milligan Travels to College Station, Texas
PU
08:50pItaly dismisses concern the EU will reject its budget plan
RE
08:48pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Statcom-VI ends with member States being urged to prioritize statistical development in Africa
PU
08:43pUNITED STATES ATTORNEY OFFICE FOR MIDDLE DIS : Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty To Biodiesel Tax Conspiracy
PU
08:35pJudge tells Tesla, SEC to justify settlement of fraud lawsuit
RE
08:23pEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Discussioni - Mercoledì 3 ottobre 2018 - Strasburgo - Edizione provvisoria
PU
08:12pTrump Aims to Model New Trade Deals on Revised Nafta
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Under Criminal Investigation by Justice Department -- Update
4ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : ELI LILLY AND : Lilly's diabetes drug data impresses, hurts rival Novo's shares
5ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : J&J, Arrowhead in gene-silencing drug deal worth up to $3.7 billion

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.