Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

United States Attorney Office for Western Di : Federal Jury Convicts Owner of Bullion Direct, Inc. in Austin for Investment and Wire Fraud Scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 07:22pm EDT

In Austin today, a federal jury convicted 49-year-old Charles McAllister, CEO and owner of Bullion Direct, Inc. (BDI), of money laundering and scheming to defraud customers out of millions of dollars, announced U.S. Attorney John F. Bash; FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, San Antonio Division; IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Richard D. Goss, Houston Field Office; and, Texas State Securities Board Commissioner Travis J. Iles.

The jury convicted McAllister of two counts of wire fraud and one count of engaging in a monetary transaction with criminally derived property.

According to evidence presented during the five-day trial, from at least January 2009 through July 2015, McAllister perpetrated a scheme that falsely represented that funds obtained from individual customers would be used to purchase precious metals on behalf of the customer and either shipped directly to the customer or stored in BDI's vault. Instead of buying the precious metals with the customer's funds and storing customer metals, McAllister spent customer property on BDI corporate expenses, on other investment activities, and for his own personal use and benefit.

McAllister, who is currently on bond, faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each wire fraud count and up to ten years in federal prison for the money laundering charge. The Court is also considering entering a $16,186,212.56 monetary judgment against McAllister that represents the amount of proceeds obtained directly or indirectly from the defendant's alleged scheme. Sentencing is scheduled for 9:00am on December 19, 2019, before U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel.

Agents with the FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation and the Texas State Securities Board conducted this investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Dan Guess and Keith Henneke are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

Disclaimer

United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 23:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:02pAs Fed policymakers comb data, few decisive signals on outlook
RE
07:52pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : New railway to streamline coal delivery
PU
07:46pBoeing crash victims' lawyer to seek testimony from 737 MAX whistleblower
RE
07:38pEU report to lay out options for development financing overhaul - sources
RE
07:22pEasing concerns about U.S. economy lift equity markets
RE
07:22pUNITED STATES ATTORNEY OFFICE FOR WESTERN DI : Federal Jury Convicts Owner of Bullion Direct, Inc. in Austin for Investment and Wire Fraud Scheme
PU
07:11pU.S. eliminating tariff exemption for imports of new solar panel technology
RE
07:03pEXCLUSIVE : Regulators weigh 'startle factors' for Boeing 737 MAX pilot training - Transport Canada executive
RE
07:03pOil-rich Venezuela and Russia come to aid of ally Cuba, but its energy woes persist
RE
07:02pCORY GARDNER : Gardner Applauds DOE Funding for Energy Research in Colorado
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : U.S. agency reviews claims 2,000 Teslas should have been recalled
2ROAN RESOURCES, INC. : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Roan Resources, Inc.
3PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras about the delisting of it..
4RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. : WEISSLAW LLP: Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation
5GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : GENERAL MOTORS : UAW-GM talks progress but wage, job security issues remain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group