United States Attorney Office for Western Di : Former Bank Of America Employee Sentenced For His Role In Drug Conspiracy Linked To A Mexican Cartel

BUFFALO, N.Y.-U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Presiliano Garcia, 33, who was convicted of misprision of a felony, was sentenced to three years probation by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Adler, who handled the case, stated that between 2012 and March, 2016, the defendant, while working as a personal banker at Bank of America, opened approximately 36 bank accounts that were utilized by co-defendants Jose Manuel Lua-Guizar, Gerardo Ballardo, Enrique Munoz, Max Riestra, Bryant Hudson, and others, to structure deposits to funnel money from places around the United States, including Buffalo, to accounts based in California. A total of $8,359,223, composed of approximately 1,092 cash-in deposits, mostly structured between $8,000 and $9,990 and made in 15 different states, were funneled into these accounts opened by Garcia.

Approximately 205 suspect customers were identified by Bank of America as potentially linked to the defendant. Many of the suspect customers had similar naming conventions or even the same name with slight variations in spelling, last name orientation, date of birth, social security number, or domicile. Garcia knew that a structuring felony was being committed by these individuals but did not file any suspicious activity reports relating to these transactions or notify federal law enforcement of the structuring activity in order to conceal the activities of the co-defendants.

Garcia is one of seven defendants involved in an illegal narcotics operation stretching from Sinaloa, Mexico to Western New York. Law enforcement officers began investigating a sophisticated drug trafficking organization with ties to a Mexican drug cartel operating out of Los Angeles, California area in 2014. The organization shipped drug packages to various states including New York, New Jersey, Illinois, and Colorado.

To date, all seven defendants have been convicted in this case. Six of the seven defendants, including Presiliano Garcia, have been sentenced, with sentences ranging from 216 months to 33 months.

Today's sentencing is the culmination of an investigation on the part of the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan, New York Field Division; Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Kevin Kelly; and the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division, under the direction of Jonathan D. Larsen, Special Agent- in-Charge, New York Field Office. Additional assistance was provided by ICE-HSI in Los Angeles, California, and Bank of America.

