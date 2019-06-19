Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

United States Attorney Office for Western Di : Former Bank Of America Employee Sentenced For His Role In Drug Conspiracy Linked To A Mexican Cartel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 07:29pm EDT

CONTACT: Barbara Burns
PHONE: (716) 843-5817
FAX #: (716) 551-3051

BUFFALO, N.Y.-U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Presiliano Garcia, 33, who was convicted of misprision of a felony, was sentenced to three years probation by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Adler, who handled the case, stated that between 2012 and March, 2016, the defendant, while working as a personal banker at Bank of America, opened approximately 36 bank accounts that were utilized by co-defendants Jose Manuel Lua-Guizar, Gerardo Ballardo, Enrique Munoz, Max Riestra, Bryant Hudson, and others, to structure deposits to funnel money from places around the United States, including Buffalo, to accounts based in California. A total of $8,359,223, composed of approximately 1,092 cash-in deposits, mostly structured between $8,000 and $9,990 and made in 15 different states, were funneled into these accounts opened by Garcia.

Approximately 205 suspect customers were identified by Bank of America as potentially linked to the defendant. Many of the suspect customers had similar naming conventions or even the same name with slight variations in spelling, last name orientation, date of birth, social security number, or domicile. Garcia knew that a structuring felony was being committed by these individuals but did not file any suspicious activity reports relating to these transactions or notify federal law enforcement of the structuring activity in order to conceal the activities of the co-defendants.

Garcia is one of seven defendants involved in an illegal narcotics operation stretching from Sinaloa, Mexico to Western New York. Law enforcement officers began investigating a sophisticated drug trafficking organization with ties to a Mexican drug cartel operating out of Los Angeles, California area in 2014. The organization shipped drug packages to various states including New York, New Jersey, Illinois, and Colorado.

To date, all seven defendants have been convicted in this case. Six of the seven defendants, including Presiliano Garcia, have been sentenced, with sentences ranging from 216 months to 33 months.

Today's sentencing is the culmination of an investigation on the part of the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan, New York Field Division; Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Kevin Kelly; and the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division, under the direction of Jonathan D. Larsen, Special Agent- in-Charge, New York Field Office. Additional assistance was provided by ICE-HSI in Los Angeles, California, and Bank of America.

# # # #

Disclaimer

United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 23:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:49pDOLLAR INDEX : on defensive after Fed signals readiness to cut rates
RE
08:47pTRUMP BELIEVES HE HAS AUTHORITY TO DEMOTE FED'S POWELL : Bloomberg
RE
08:23pChina to stand firm as trade talks with U.S. restart - state media
RE
08:15pMexico Ratifies Trade Pact with U.S., Canada -- Update
DJ
08:11pFed sees case building for interest rate cuts this year
RE
08:11pFed sees case building for interest rate cuts this year
RE
08:10pFed sees case building for interest rate cuts this year
RE
08:10pFed holds interest rates steady, sets up for cuts
RE
07:59pBank of Korea chief - global conditions have changed drastically
RE
07:46pBOJ seen holding fire, Kuroda may offer dovish signal post-Fed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3ORACLE CORPORATION : ORACLE : rises on strong quarterly forecast driven by licenses, cloud services
4DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Dell, HP, Microsoft, Intel oppose proposed tariffs on laptops, tablets
5LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : SMALL SPACECRAFT, BIG UNIVERSE: Lockheed Martin Selected for the Next Phase of a..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About