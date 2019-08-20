Log in
United States Attorney Office for Western Di : Man Pleads Guilty To Embezzling More Than $1 Million from Wisconsin & Kentucky Businesses

08/20/2019 | 06:23pm EDT

MADISON, WIS. - Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Curtis Tarver, 54, Spring Grove, Minnesota, pleaded guilty today to wire fraud. The wire fraud charge stems from Tarver's embezzlement from Rapid Die and Molding Company ('RDM') in Cassville, Wisconsin, and its sister company Hawley Products in Paducah, Kentucky.

Tarver began working for RDM and was eventually promoted to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for RDM and Hawley Products ('the companies'). As the CFO, Tarver was responsible for handling all financial matters for the companies, including, but not limited to, disbursing payments, depositing and transferring funds, and balancing bank accounts. In this role, Tarver had access to and utilized a variety of financial accounts belonging to the companies, including bank accounts, commercial credit accounts, and PayPal.

The government's investigation revealed that from 2006 until January 2018, Tarver devised and participated in a scheme to embezzle money from the companies. Tarver embezzled money from the companies in a variety of ways, including: 1) using the companies' credit cards to make personal purchases; 2) using the companies' checks for personal purchases; 3) issuing the companies' checks to himself; 4) transferring the companies' funds to his personal bank accounts using PayPal; and 5) direct transfers from the companies' bank accounts to his personal bank accounts. For example, on November 30, 2015, Tarver transferred $9,200 from RDM's PayPal account to his personal PayPal account. Tarver subsequently transferred the $9,200 to his personal account at Navy Federal Credit Union.

The government's investigation revealed that Tarver used the embezzled funds for a variety of personal expenditures, including home improvements, recreational vehicles, travel, and dining. Tarver also provided the embezzled funds directly to other people as gifts or loans. In total, Tarver embezzled approximately $1,023,000 from the companies.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson scheduled sentencing for December 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Tarver faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cassville Police Department. The prosecution of this case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner.

Disclaimer

United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Wisconsin published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 22:22:04 UTC
