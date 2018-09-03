United States Automotive Technicians' Choice Survey Results, 2017-2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "United
This study covers the independent automotive aftermarket vehicle service
technicians' choice of tools. The survey was conducted using a
computer-assisted telephone interview methodology during July 2017.
Respondents represent automotive repair shops throughout the United
States.
Shop types include new-vehicle dealership service departments,
franchised auto repair shops, and independent auto repair shops. In
total, 476 automotive technicians were surveyed for this study. To
qualify as a respondent, an automotive technician had to work at least
32 hours per week and physically work on vehicles on at least a weekly
basis.
Research Scope
The various tools covered in the research include:
-
Power tools (tools powered by a motor)
-
Hand tools: Devices for doing a particular job that does not use a
motor, but is powered solely by the person using it
-
Handheld diagnostic tools: Devices that read a vehicle's onboard
diagnostic and have reporting capability, specifically provides
real-time data in addition to a standardized series of diagnostic
trouble codes
-
Pneumatic or air tools: Devices that are activated by a gas, usually
compressed air supplied by a gas compressor
-
Tool storage devices: Tool boxes, roll cabs, cart, or other units used
for storing tools
Snap-on has been observed to be the most prevalent brand and its
dominance in the auto tools market continues.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives And Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Power Tools
4. Hand Tools
5. Handheld Diagnostic Tools
6. Pneumatic/Air Tools
7. Tool Storage Devices
8. Overall Tool Ratings
9. Profile
10. Appendix
