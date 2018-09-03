Log in
United States Automotive Technicians' Choice Survey Results, 2017-2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 07:11pm CEST

The "United States Automotive Technicians' Choice, 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers the independent automotive aftermarket vehicle service technicians' choice of tools. The survey was conducted using a computer-assisted telephone interview methodology during July 2017. Respondents represent automotive repair shops throughout the United States.

Shop types include new-vehicle dealership service departments, franchised auto repair shops, and independent auto repair shops. In total, 476 automotive technicians were surveyed for this study. To qualify as a respondent, an automotive technician had to work at least 32 hours per week and physically work on vehicles on at least a weekly basis.

Research Scope

The various tools covered in the research include:

  • Power tools (tools powered by a motor)
  • Hand tools: Devices for doing a particular job that does not use a motor, but is powered solely by the person using it
  • Handheld diagnostic tools: Devices that read a vehicle's onboard diagnostic and have reporting capability, specifically provides real-time data in addition to a standardized series of diagnostic trouble codes
  • Pneumatic or air tools: Devices that are activated by a gas, usually compressed air supplied by a gas compressor
  • Tool storage devices: Tool boxes, roll cabs, cart, or other units used for storing tools

Snap-on has been observed to be the most prevalent brand and its dominance in the auto tools market continues.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives And Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Power Tools

4. Hand Tools

5. Handheld Diagnostic Tools

6. Pneumatic/Air Tools

7. Tool Storage Devices

8. Overall Tool Ratings

9. Profile

10. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Aircat
  • Autel
  • Blue Point
  • Bosch
  • Channellock
  • Chicago Pneumatics
  • Cornwell
  • Craftsmen
  • DeWalt
  • GearWrench
  • Husky
  • Ingersoll Rand
  • Innova
  • Kennedy
  • Launch
  • Mac Tools
  • Macto
  • Makita
  • Milwaukee
  • NAPA
  • OTC
  • Snap-on
  • Waterloo

For more information about this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3cd2k9/united_states?w=4.


© Business Wire 2018
