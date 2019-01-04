United States Bankruptcy Court for Central Dis : San Fernando Valley Self-Help Desk Schedule

Thursday, January 10th
Chapter 7 Seminar @ 9:00 am
Thursday, January 17th
Chapter 7 Seminar @ 9:00 am
Question & Answer @ 1:00 pm
Thursday, January 24th
Chapter 7 Seminar @ 9:00 am
Question & Answer @ 1:00 pm
Thursday, January 31st
Chapter 7 Seminar @ 9:00 am
To Be Announced
Question & Answer Sessions
-
A Volunteer Bankruptcy Attorney will be Available to Answer Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Questions & Review Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Petitions.
Chapter 7 Seminars
-
Explanation of The Bankruptcy Process & Filing Requirements; How to Complete a Chapter 7 Petition; Bankruptcy Forms and Access to Reference Materials
*TIME CONSTRAINTS MAY LIMIT EACH SESSION TO THE FIRST 6-8 PEOPLE
For information, please call Neighborhood Legal Services at: 1 (800) 433-6251
Download additional information about Question & Answer and Chapter 7 Seminars.
Disclaimer
