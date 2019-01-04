Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

United States Bankruptcy Court for Central Dis : San Fernando Valley Self-Help Desk Schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 07:39pm EST

Thursday, January 10th
Chapter 7 Seminar @ 9:00 am

Thursday, January 17th
Chapter 7 Seminar @ 9:00 am
Question & Answer @ 1:00 pm

Thursday, January 24th
Chapter 7 Seminar @ 9:00 am
Question & Answer @ 1:00 pm

Thursday, January 31st
Chapter 7 Seminar @ 9:00 am
To Be Announced

Question & Answer Sessions

  • A Volunteer Bankruptcy Attorney will be Available to Answer Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Questions & Review Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Petitions.

Chapter 7 Seminars

  • Explanation of The Bankruptcy Process & Filing Requirements; How to Complete a Chapter 7 Petition; Bankruptcy Forms and Access to Reference Materials

*TIME CONSTRAINTS MAY LIMIT EACH SESSION TO THE FIRST 6-8 PEOPLE
For information, please call Neighborhood Legal Services at: 1 (800) 433-6251

Download additional information about Question & Answer and Chapter 7 Seminars.

Disclaimer

United States Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2019 00:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:11pFED'S MESTER : Rates near neutral mean Fed can "take our time" on next moves
RE
07:39pUNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR CENTRAL DIS : San Fernando Valley Self-Help Desk Schedule
PU
07:21pFed Chairman Powell Sees Flexibility on Rates This Year -- 6th Update
DJ
07:18pUK shops' December sales fall for sixth straight year - BDO survey
RE
07:17pTesla urges tariff exemption for Chinese-made car computer 'brain'
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:12pU.S. December Nonfarm Payrolls Grew by 312,000 - 2nd Update
DJ
05:39pMFBF MONTANA FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : What's the beef with the Check-off Lawsuit?
PU
05:30pCommunications Services Shares Move Higher -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Trump says China woes help U.S. in trade talks, downplays Apple warning
2LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100..
3NORTHWESTERN CORP : SNOW SAFETY: NorthWestern Energy asks customers to clear utility meters of snow and ice an..
4BIODUE SPA : BIODUE : Internal dealing del 4 gennaio 2019
5ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES : ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES : ZEE5 to strengthen its presence in Africa, Mid..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.