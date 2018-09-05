United States Bankruptcy Court for District of : Request for Clerk's Extension of Time to Answer

Attorney filers may use a new method for requesting an extension of time to answer or otherwise plead to a complaint if the time originally prescribed to plead has not expired. This request may now be filed as a text-only entry. A separate motion or a proposed order are no longer required.
In CM/ECF, go to Adversary > Other > Request for Clerk's Extension of Time Pursuant to LBR 5075.1(a) to submit the request.
See LBR 5075.1(a) and instructions for submitting this request on the court website.
