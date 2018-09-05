Log in
United States Bankruptcy Court for District of : Request for Clerk's Extension of Time to Answer

09/05/2018

Attorney filers may use a new method for requesting an extension of time to answer or otherwise plead to a complaint if the time originally prescribed to plead has not expired. This request may now be filed as a text-only entry. A separate motion or a proposed order are no longer required.

In CM/ECF, go to Adversary > Other > Request for Clerk's Extension of Time Pursuant to LBR 5075.1(a) to submit the request.

See LBR 5075.1(a) and instructions for submitting this request on the court website.

Disclaimer

United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Kansas published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 22:16:06 UTC
