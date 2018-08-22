United States Beauty Devices Market 2013-2023 by Type of Device & Usage - Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "U.S.
The U.S. beauty devices market is expected to reach $32.5 billion by 2023
The market is mainly driven by growing geriatric population, rising
prevalence of skin diseases and hair loss, and increasing healthcare
expenditure.
Based on type of device, the beauty devices market in the U.S. is
categorized into hair removal, cleansing, acne, light/LED therapy and
photorejuvenation, oxygen and steamer, hair growth, dermal rollers,
cellulite reduction, and other devices. The market for hair removal
devices is predicted to reach $7.9 billion by 2023. registering a CAGR
of 18.8% during the forecast period.
Hair removal devices are used to remove and reduce unwanted hair
painlessly, without damaging the surrounding skin. In some devices,
laser is also used which produces enough heat to destroy hair, thus
providing long-lasting results lead to increased demand for these
devices.
Market Dynamics
Trends
-
Introduction Of Innovative Products
-
Increasing Inclination Of Consumers Towards Easy To Use At-Home Beauty
Devices
Drivers
-
Increasing Prevalence Of Skin Diseases And Hair Loss Problems
-
Increasing Geriatric Population
-
Growing Appearance Consciousness And Awareness About Home-Use Beauty
Devices
-
Surge In Personal Care Spending
-
Impact Analysis Of Drivers On Market Forecast
Restraints
-
Complications Associated With The Use Of Beauty Devices
-
Availability Of Traditional And Cheaper Beauty Products
-
Impact Analysis Of Restraints On Market Forecast
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Background
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
Chapter 5. U.S. Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
-
Panasonic Corporation
-
Lumenis Ltd.
-
Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.
-
Tria Beauty Inc.
-
Home Skinovations Ltd.
-
The Procter & Gamble Company
-
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
-
Mtg Co. Ltd.
-
Carol Cole Company
-
L'Oreal Sa
-
Syneron Medical Ltd.
-
Homedics USA Llc
