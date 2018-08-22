Log in
United States Beauty Devices Market 2013-2023 by Type of Device & Usage - Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/22/2018 | 10:39am CEST

The "U.S. Beauty Devices Market by Type of Device, by Usage - Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. beauty devices market is expected to reach $32.5 billion by 2023

The market is mainly driven by growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of skin diseases and hair loss, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Based on type of device, the beauty devices market in the U.S. is categorized into hair removal, cleansing, acne, light/LED therapy and photorejuvenation, oxygen and steamer, hair growth, dermal rollers, cellulite reduction, and other devices. The market for hair removal devices is predicted to reach $7.9 billion by 2023. registering a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period.

Hair removal devices are used to remove and reduce unwanted hair painlessly, without damaging the surrounding skin. In some devices, laser is also used which produces enough heat to destroy hair, thus providing long-lasting results lead to increased demand for these devices.

Market Dynamics

Trends

  • Introduction Of Innovative Products
  • Increasing Inclination Of Consumers Towards Easy To Use At-Home Beauty Devices

Drivers

  • Increasing Prevalence Of Skin Diseases And Hair Loss Problems
  • Increasing Geriatric Population
  • Growing Appearance Consciousness And Awareness About Home-Use Beauty Devices
  • Surge In Personal Care Spending
  • Impact Analysis Of Drivers On Market Forecast

Restraints

  • Complications Associated With The Use Of Beauty Devices
  • Availability Of Traditional And Cheaper Beauty Products
  • Impact Analysis Of Restraints On Market Forecast

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

Chapter 5. U.S. Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Lumenis Ltd.
  • Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.
  • Tria Beauty Inc.
  • Home Skinovations Ltd.
  • The Procter & Gamble Company
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Mtg Co. Ltd.
  • Carol Cole Company
  • L'Oreal Sa
  • Syneron Medical Ltd.
  • Homedics USA Llc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/55bg2d/united_states?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
