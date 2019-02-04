United States Bitcoin and Treasury Investment Trust Files Amendment to its S-1 Registration Statement with the SEC

Wilshire
Phoenix Funds, LLC, the sponsor of the United States Bitcoin and
Treasury Investment Trust (the “Trust”), announced today that the Trust
has filed an amendment to its registration statement on its Form S-1
with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to the
planned initial public offering of its common shares. The initial
registration statement was filed with the SEC on January 11, 2019 and
the latest amendment was filed on January 31, 2019.
The purpose of the Trust is to provide investors and/or financial
institutions with exposure to Bitcoin in a manner that is more efficient
and convenient, while also mitigating some of the risk by reducing the
volatility typically associated with the purchase of stand-alone Bitcoin
and without the uncertain and often complex requirements relating to
acquiring and/or holding Bitcoin.
The Trust’s constituents will be (a) bitcoin, a digital asset based on
the cryptographic protocols used by the decentralized, peer-to-peer
bitcoin computer network (“Bitcoin”) and (b) short-term duration United
States Treasury Bills (“T-Bills”) in proportions that seek to closely
replicate the Bitcoin Treasury Index (“BTI”). The Chicago Mercantile
Exchange’s Bitcoin Reference Rate will be used to ascertain the price of
bitcoin. The Trust dynamically rebalances its assets on a monthly basis
based on the price of bitcoin to closely replicate the BTI and without
the use of any complex derivatives or leverage methods.
The Trust will also hold U.S. dollars for short periods of time in
connection with (i) the maturity of any T-Bill, (ii) the purchase and
sale of Bitcoin and/or T-Bills, and (iii) the payment of redemptions, if
any, and fees and expenses of the Trust that would otherwise be borne by
its shareholders.
The Trust intends to apply to list its common stock on NYSE Arca. The
number of common shares to be offered and the price range for the
proposed offering have not yet been determined. Electronic versions of
the Trust’s filings with the SEC can be found at the SEC’s EDGAR system
at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=united+states+bitcoin&owner=exclude&action=getcompany.
The offering of shares of the Trust will be made only by means of a
prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be
obtained by mail from Wilshire Phoenix Funds, LLC, 2 Park Avenue, 20th
Floor, New York, New York 10016, or by emailing funds@wilshirephoenix.com.
The registration statement relating to these securities has been filed
with the SEC but has not yet been declared effective. These securities
may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the
registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not
constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these
securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state
or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be
unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities
laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Wilshire Phoenix
Wilshire Phoenix is an investment management firm dedicated to helping
its clients manage assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether
providing financial solutions for institutions, private clients or
individual investors, Wilshire Phoenix delivers informed investment
management services for both traditional and alternative assets. To
learn more, contact info@wilshirephoenix.com.
