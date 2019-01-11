United States Bitcoin and Treasury Investment Trust Files S-1 Registration Statement With SEC

Wilshire
Phoenix Funds, LLC, an investment management firm dedicated to
helping its clients manage assets throughout the investment lifecycle
and sponsor of the United States Bitcoin and Treasury Investment Trust
(the “Trust”) announced today that the Trust has filed a registration
statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission
relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common shares.
The purpose of the Trust is to seek to provide investors with exposure
to Bitcoin in a manner that is more efficient, convenient and less
volatile than purchasing stand-alone Bitcoin. The Trust will have no
assets other than (a) bitcoin, (b) short-term duration United States
Treasury Bills and/or (c) U.S. dollars, in proportions that seek to
closely replicate the exposure of a custom index to Bitcoin.
The number of common shares to be offered and the price range for the
proposed offering have not yet been determined. In connection with the
offering, the Trust intends to apply to list its common stock on a U.S.
stock exchange. An electronic version of the registration statement can
be accessed through the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1750145/000091957419000279/d8050549a_s-1.htm.
The offering of shares of the Trust will be made only by means of a
prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be
obtained by mail from Wilshire Phoenix Funds, LLC, 2 Park Avenue, 20th
Floor, New York, New York 10016, or by emailing funds@wilshirephoenix.com.
The registration statement relating to these securities has been filed
with the SEC but has not yet been declared effective. These securities
may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the
registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not
constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these
securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state
or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be
unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities
laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Wilshire Phoenix
Wilshire Phoenix is an investment management firm dedicated to helping
its clients manage assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether
providing financial solutions for institutions, private clients or
individual investors, Wilshire Phoenix delivers informed investment
management services for both traditional and alternative assets. To
learn more, contact info@wilshirephoenix.com.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future
events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such
strategy. Words such as “will,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,”
“believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such
words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking
statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations
reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no
assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been
correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based
upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject
to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond
the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The
Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release
publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements
contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations
with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or
circumstances on which any statement is based.
