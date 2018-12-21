United States District Court for the District of Nebraska Reaffirms That Facts Cannot Be Copyrighted in Infogroup vs DatabaseUSA Ruling

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF NEBRASKA ruled on Dec.
19, 2018 that there was no evidence that DatabaseUSA infringed any
Infogroup copyright from 2015 onward and reduced the jury award against
DatabaseUSA by 75% (Docket# 8: 14 – CV – 00049 – JMG – SMB). Findings
show that both DatabaseUSA and Infogroup create their business databases
by using information obtained from The Yellow Pages and other public
sources.
Despite the large reduction in the jury award, DatabaseUSA has appealed
the Court’s ruling as to the remaining issues.
DatabaseUSA has also sued Infogroup, its law firm Koley Jessen, and a
former employee in a separate matter for misappropriation of its highly
confidential trade secrets. The lawsuit is currently pending in the
Federal District Court for the District of Nebraska.
