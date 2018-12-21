Log in
United States District Court for the District of Nebraska Reaffirms That Facts Cannot Be Copyrighted in Infogroup vs DatabaseUSA Ruling

12/21/2018 | 07:54pm CET

Jury award against DatabaseUSA reduced by 75%

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF NEBRASKA ruled on Dec. 19, 2018 that there was no evidence that DatabaseUSA infringed any Infogroup copyright from 2015 onward and reduced the jury award against DatabaseUSA by 75% (Docket# 8: 14 – CV – 00049 – JMG – SMB). Findings show that both DatabaseUSA and Infogroup create their business databases by using information obtained from The Yellow Pages and other public sources.

Despite the large reduction in the jury award, DatabaseUSA has appealed the Court’s ruling as to the remaining issues.

DatabaseUSA has also sued Infogroup, its law firm Koley Jessen, and a former employee in a separate matter for misappropriation of its highly confidential trade secrets. The lawsuit is currently pending in the Federal District Court for the District of Nebraska.

About DatabaseUSA.com®

DatabaseUSA.com is the leading provider of full-service database and email marketing solutions for small businesses and sales people. DatabaseUSA.com proudly offers a 95% accurate, triple-verified database of mailing lists, email lists, and sales leads, as well as direct mail, database enhancements, and many other marketing and sales lead services. To learn more, visit www.databaseusa.com

For further information, contact Anne M. Lockner at Robins Kaplan LLP, alockner@robinskaplan.com, 612-349-8470.

Docket# 8: 14 – CV – 00049 – JMG – SMB


© Business Wire 2018
