United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Announces Additions to Board of Directors

09/12/2018 | 09:22pm CEST

Washington, DC, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) is proud to announce the addition of six new members from the USHCC local chamber community to the Board of Directors. Each new Director will represent six different regions across the country, in a step towards ensuring stronger chamber representation for Hispanic businesses at the national level.

0_medium_logo_seal.png


With this addition, the USHCC delivers on its promise to the local chamber community to incorporate the voices of the 4.3 million Hispanic-owned businesses from across the country at the national Board of Directors.

The six new Board members are:

Region 1: Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington

Reuben Franco

President & CEO

Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Region 2: Arizona, Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South

Dakota, Utah, Wyoming

Lea Márquez Peterson

President & CEO

Greater Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Region 3: Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas

Mayra Pineda

President & CEO

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana

Region 4: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin

Jorge Franco

Chairman, President & CEO

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin

Region 5: Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland,

Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island,

Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia

Jennifer Rodríguez

President & CEO

Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Region 6: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South

Carolina, Tennessee

Yuri Cunza

President & CEO

Nashville Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Each new board member underwent a rigorous selection process and reflects the values and principles of the new USHCC: honesty, transparency, a spirit of collaboration, and a vision of a stronger Hispanic business community in America. All applications were assessed by the Local Chamber Ad Hoc committee, in coordination with the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors is grateful for the local chamber community’s involvement throughout this process, making this initiative “by chambers, for chambers” possible. Following the work of the Local Chamber Ad Hoc committee, the USHCC is excited to welcome new perspectives into its national leadership and looks forward to continuing to empower the voices of the local chambers.

 

About USHCC

The USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development, and interests of more than 4.37 million Hispanic-owned businesses, that combined, contribute over $700 billion to the American economy every year. It also advocates on behalf of 260 major American corporations and serves as the umbrella organization for more than 200 local chambers and business associations nationwide. For more information, please visit ushcc.com. Follow us on Twitter @USHCC.

Communications Team
United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
press@ushcc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
