United States Hog Inventory Up 5 Percent

06/25/2020 | 04:24pm EDT

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2020 - As of June 1, there were 79.6 million hogs and pigs on U.S. farms, up 5 percent from June 2019, and up 3 percent from March 1, 2020, according to the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report published today by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).

Other key findings in the report were:

  • Of the 79.6 million hogs and pigs, 73.3 million were market hogs, while 6.33 million were kept for breeding.
  • Between March and May 2020, 34.9 million pigs were weaned on U.S. farms, up 1 percent from the same time period one year earlier.
  • From March through May 2020, U.S. hog and pig producers weaned an average of 11.01 pigs per litter.
  • U.S. hog producers intend to have 3.12 million sows farrow between June and August 2020, and 3.09 million sows farrow between September and November 2020.
  • Iowa hog producers accounted for the largest inventory among the states, at 25.2 million head. Minnesota had the second largest inventory at 9.60 million head. North Carolina was third with 9.40 million head.

To obtain an accurate measurement of the U.S. swine industry, NASS surveyed over 5,000 operators across the nation during the first half of June. The data collected were received by electronic data recording, mail, and telephone. All surveyed producers were asked to report their hog and pig inventories as of June 1, 2020.

The Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report and all other NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov.

Disclaimer

NASS - National Agricultural Statistics Service published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 20:23:15 UTC
