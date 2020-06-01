Log in
United States: ISM Manufacturing PMI worse than estimates at 43.1

06/01/2020 | 10:00am EDT

The consensus counted on 43.5. The previous publication was 41.5.

This indicator reflects the results of a survey conducted among purchasing managers and is published beginning of each month by the Institute for Supply Management. It highlights the health of the U.S. manufacturing sector. The interpretation of this result has to consider a pivot point located at 50. Indeed, if it exceeds 50, it shows that the country has been growing strong and vice versa. The influence of this indicator focuses on the currency market and thus on the dollar. Indeed, in case of bad results, the dollar should be penalized, suggesting a deterioration in the U.S. economy.


© MarketScreener.com 2020
