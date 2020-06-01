United States: ISM Manufacturing PMI worse than estimates at 43.1

This indicator reflects the results of a survey conducted among purchasing managers and is published beginning of each month by the Institute for Supply Management. It highlights the health of the U.S. manufacturing sector. The interpretation of this result has to consider a pivot point located at 50. Indeed, if it exceeds 50, it shows that the country has been growing strong and vice versa. The influence of this indicator focuses on the currency market and thus on the dollar. Indeed, in case of bad results, the dollar should be penalized, suggesting a deterioration in the U.S. economy.