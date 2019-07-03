United States: ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI worse than estimates at 55.1

The index, published by the Institute for Supply Management, measures the non-manufacturing activity in the United States, i.e. 80% of the U.S. economy. The pivot point of this indicator is 50, in the case of a bottom line, this would indicate a contraction in activity and therefore a deterioration in the business climate. The ISM index is based on the relative level of business conditions, including employment, new orders, prices, supplier deliveries and inventories. The influence of this indicator focuses on the various markets including the foreign exchange and thus the dollar. Indeed, in case of bad results, the dollar should be penalized, suggesting a deterioration in the U.S. economy.