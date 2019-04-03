Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

United States: ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI worse than estimates at 56.1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 10:00am EDT

The consensus counted on 58.1. The previous publication was 59.7.

The index, published by the Institute for Supply Management, measures the non-manufacturing activity in the United States, i.e. 80% of the U.S. economy. The pivot point of this indicator is 50, in the case of a bottom line, this would indicate a contraction in activity and therefore a deterioration in the business climate. The ISM index is based on the relative level of business conditions, including employment, new orders, prices, supplier deliveries and inventories. The influence of this indicator focuses on the various markets including the foreign exchange and thus the dollar. Indeed, in case of bad results, the dollar should be penalized, suggesting a deterioration in the U.S. economy.


© MarketScreener.com 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:09aEscalating U.S.-China trade war would hit manufacturing, agricultural jobs - IMF
RE
10:03aSouth Africa's Nampak sells Nigerian paper packing business
RE
10:02aEPEX SPOT : Power markets grow by 13.7%
PU
10:02aSeed CX Named Best Cryptocurrency Exchange in FinTech Breakthrough Awards
GL
10:00aUNITED STATES : ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI worse than estimates at 56.1
09:46aWall Street rises at open on trade optimism
RE
09:45aUNITED STATES : Final Services PMI better than estimates at 55.3
09:45aCanadian dollar firms as fears ease of a global economic slowdown
RE
09:41aTSX opens higher on trade optimism
RE
09:37aSWEDEN/BELGIUM : EIB to provide financing for sustainable production at Atlas Copco
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to Merge Indian Subsidiaries
2BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Not just Brexit - EU frets next crisis may come from money managers, clearing
3SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : OUT OF FASHION The air was suitably chilly as Superdry's investors came for a crunch..
4APPLE : APPLE : Corrections & Amplifications
5GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Prices, Interest Rates Weigh on Auto Sales -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About