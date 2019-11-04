Log in
United States Investing Championship : Nine Month Results

11/04/2019 | 08:01am EST

The United States Investing Championship today reported the leaders for the first nine months of 2019. The United States Investing Championship is a real money competition which gives up and coming traders an opportunity to show their talent on the world stage. Prior top performers include legendary traders such as Paul Tudor Jones and Louis Bacon. Participants specify an account number at the beginning of the year. Brokerage statements associated with that account are used to verify performance claims. The competition began in 1983 and ran for eleven years. It was restarted in 2019.

In the current competition, the leader after six months in the volatile futures and options division is Jia Ding, + 17.2%. Ms. Ding is originally from China but now lives in Atlanta, Georgia. She graduated from Williams College in 2011, and now runs an investment management firm which focuses on long/short strategies utilizing equities and options.

In the less volatile stock division, the leader after nine months is Sean Ryan, +29.3%. Mr. Ryan is the son of David Ryan, a three-time United States Investing Championship winner. Just behind him in the stock division, + 26%, is Alok Bhatia, from Singapore. Alok is a graduate of the Indian School of Business and has managed funds for JP Morgan Chase (based in London) and GE Capital (based in Tokyo). In third place is Travis Wilkerson, + 22.6%. Mr. Wilkerson is an army vet from Idaho who trades full time. Following him is Zehua Zhou, + 16.6%. Mr Zhou, originally from China, came to the United States in 2007. He has a master's degree in Computer Science, and has worked as a software engineer for Microsoft, Amazon, and Zillow. Jose Burgos, + 8.3%, is fifth. Mr. Burgos is from Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The United States Investing Championship also has a $1,000,000+ division. Leading that division is Hsui-Ping Peng. Mr. Peng is an engineer who was born in Taiwan and moved to the United States in 2002.

Over the years, the United States Investing Championship has attracted legendary traders, including Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, Dr. Edward O. Thorpe, Mark Strome, Mark Minervini, David Ryan, Doug Kass, Sheen Kassouf, Marty Schwartz, Frankie Joe, Tom Basso, Cedd Moses, Gil Blake, Robert Prechter, Jr., and Bruno Combier.

The standings appear on the website financial-competitions.com, and are periodically published in Investors Business Daily and Stocks and Commodities Magazine. Financial-competitions.com provides copies of articles from the past concerning the United States Investing Championship. It also allows new competitors to sign up to have their performance tracked from the date of their entry. The competition is run by Dr. Norman Zadeh, a former Stanford professor, former publisher of the magazine Perfect 10, and son of Lotfi Zadeh, the creator of fuzzy logic.

For more information, contact Dr. Norman Zadeh at norman@financial-competitions.com, or 310-409-7193.


© Business Wire 2019
