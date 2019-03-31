United States Investing Championship : Second Month Results

The United States Investing Championship today reported the leaders for
the second month of 2019. Leading the pack is Henley Montgomery, +
22.6%, from Columbia, Missouri. Henley, 40, works on project development
for a family owned senior living company called Americare. Henley
attributes some of his success to a thorough reading of the book “How to
make money in stocks,” by William J. O’Neil. Second is Alok Bhatia, +
20.3%, from Singapore. Alok studied engineering in India and has worked
for JP Morgan Chase (based in London) and GE Capital (based in Tokyo),
managing a portion of their funds. In third place, + 18.4% is B.J.
Patel. Fourth is Robert Schwagerl, + 12.9%. Robert is from Syosset, Long
Island, New York. He currently works at EMM Wealth as a Senior
Investment Analyst. He previously worked for Market Guide. Mr. Schwagerl
owes part of his success to Mark Minervini and David Ryan, both USIC
stars. Thomas Ryan, the son of three time USIC first place finisher
David Ryan, is in fifth, + 10.1%. Thomas lives in Malibu, California. A
graduate of Pepperdine University, Thomas works part time as a life
guard. Rounding up the first month standings are Jose Burgos, +7.2 %
from Puerto Rico, Taylor Gardner, +4.7%, Roger Behm, + 2.5%, Stanley
Zaslau, + 2.5%, Joshua Deats, +2.5%, Mohammad Alseaidan, + 1.1%, from
Kuwait, and Ralph Koppel, +.1%.
The United States Investing Championship is a real money verified
competition which seeks to give up and coming top traders an opportunity
to show their talent on the world stage. It was started in 1983 and ran
for eleven years, ending in 1993. The competition was restarted at the
end of 2018. Over the years, it has attracted legendary traders,
including Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, Dr. Edward O. Thorpe, Mark
Strome, Mark Minervini, David Ryan, Doug Kass, Sheen Kassouf, Marty
Schwartz, Frankie Joe, Tom Basso, Cedd Moses, Gil Blake, Robert
Prechter, Jr., and Bruno Combier. Participants identify real accounts
which are then tracked and their performance verified. This separates
the United States Investing Championship from rating services that take
the manager’s word for their performance claims.
The standings also appear on the website financial-competitions.com.
Financial-competitions.com shows some of the historical press coverage
of the United States Investing Championship, and also allows new
competitors to sign up to have their performance tracked from the date
of their entry. The competition is run by Dr. Norman Zadeh, a former
Stanford professor, former publisher of the magazine Perfect 10, and son
of Lotfi Zadeh, the creator of fuzzy logic.
For more information, contact Dr. Norman Zadeh at norman@financial-competitions.com,
or 310-409-7193, or 310-476-0700.
