Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

United States Investing Championship : Second Month Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 11:01am EDT

The United States Investing Championship today reported the leaders for the second month of 2019. Leading the pack is Henley Montgomery, + 22.6%, from Columbia, Missouri. Henley, 40, works on project development for a family owned senior living company called Americare. Henley attributes some of his success to a thorough reading of the book “How to make money in stocks,” by William J. O’Neil. Second is Alok Bhatia, + 20.3%, from Singapore. Alok studied engineering in India and has worked for JP Morgan Chase (based in London) and GE Capital (based in Tokyo), managing a portion of their funds. In third place, + 18.4% is B.J. Patel. Fourth is Robert Schwagerl, + 12.9%. Robert is from Syosset, Long Island, New York. He currently works at EMM Wealth as a Senior Investment Analyst. He previously worked for Market Guide. Mr. Schwagerl owes part of his success to Mark Minervini and David Ryan, both USIC stars. Thomas Ryan, the son of three time USIC first place finisher David Ryan, is in fifth, + 10.1%. Thomas lives in Malibu, California. A graduate of Pepperdine University, Thomas works part time as a life guard. Rounding up the first month standings are Jose Burgos, +7.2 % from Puerto Rico, Taylor Gardner, +4.7%, Roger Behm, + 2.5%, Stanley Zaslau, + 2.5%, Joshua Deats, +2.5%, Mohammad Alseaidan, + 1.1%, from Kuwait, and Ralph Koppel, +.1%.

The United States Investing Championship is a real money verified competition which seeks to give up and coming top traders an opportunity to show their talent on the world stage. It was started in 1983 and ran for eleven years, ending in 1993. The competition was restarted at the end of 2018. Over the years, it has attracted legendary traders, including Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, Dr. Edward O. Thorpe, Mark Strome, Mark Minervini, David Ryan, Doug Kass, Sheen Kassouf, Marty Schwartz, Frankie Joe, Tom Basso, Cedd Moses, Gil Blake, Robert Prechter, Jr., and Bruno Combier. Participants identify real accounts which are then tracked and their performance verified. This separates the United States Investing Championship from rating services that take the manager’s word for their performance claims.

The standings also appear on the website financial-competitions.com. Financial-competitions.com shows some of the historical press coverage of the United States Investing Championship, and also allows new competitors to sign up to have their performance tracked from the date of their entry. The competition is run by Dr. Norman Zadeh, a former Stanford professor, former publisher of the magazine Perfect 10, and son of Lotfi Zadeh, the creator of fuzzy logic.

For more information, contact Dr. Norman Zadeh at norman@financial-competitions.com, or 310-409-7193, or 310-476-0700.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:27aNIKE : Air Jordan 13 Cap and Gown, Air Jordan 7 Ray Allen, Air Jordan 14, Air Jordan Flyknit Official Release Date and Images
PU
11:16aPositive Data From Astra, Hutchison China Cancer Drug Trial
DJ
11:15aLYFT : Tech IPOs Could Be Boon for California Budget
DJ
11:13aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Japan's banks can't blame BOJ for their problems, new head of lobby says
RE
11:01aAtara Biotherapeutics Announces Collaborator Presentation of Positive Phase 1 Clinical Results for a Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced Mesothelioma
GL
11:01aUNITED STATES INVESTING CHAMPIONSHIP : Second Month Results
BU
10:50aBITFARMS : Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018
BU
10:46aAL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT SJSC : Bank announces to invite its shareholders to attend the 13th Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting which includes the Bank's Capital Increase (First Meeting) (Reminder Announcement)
AQ
10:46aBARBARY INVESTMENT GROUP : (BIG) (BIGP.CA) Reports Its Financial Results (Standalone) for the Period Ending 31/12/2018 (NILEX)
AQ
10:46aEGYPT GAS : Natural Gas & Mining Project (Egypt Gas) (EGAS.CA) - AGM Decisions
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDIS GAINED ACCESS TO AMAZON CEO BEZOS' PHONE: Bezos' security chief
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says compliance manager's departure not connected to investigation
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Regarding Swedbank and The Swedish Economic Crime Authority (EBM)
4NATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT EGYPT SAE : NATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT EGYPT SAE : Release from National Bank of Kuwait -..
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Democratic Candidates Woo Farm Belt Voters by Taking Aim at Agriculture Firms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About