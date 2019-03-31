United States Investing Championship : Second Month Results

The United States Investing Championship today reported the leaders for the second month of 2019. Leading the pack is Henley Montgomery, + 22.6%, from Columbia, Missouri. Henley, 40, works on project development for a family owned senior living company called Americare. Henley attributes some of his success to a thorough reading of the book “How to make money in stocks,” by William J. O’Neil. Second is Alok Bhatia, + 20.3%, from Singapore. Alok studied engineering in India and has worked for JP Morgan Chase (based in London) and GE Capital (based in Tokyo), managing a portion of their funds. In third place, + 18.4% is B.J. Patel. Fourth is Robert Schwagerl, + 12.9%. Robert is from Syosset, Long Island, New York. He currently works at EMM Wealth as a Senior Investment Analyst. He previously worked for Market Guide. Mr. Schwagerl owes part of his success to Mark Minervini and David Ryan, both USIC stars. Thomas Ryan, the son of three time USIC first place finisher David Ryan, is in fifth, + 10.1%. Thomas lives in Malibu, California. A graduate of Pepperdine University, Thomas works part time as a life guard. Rounding up the first month standings are Jose Burgos, +7.2 % from Puerto Rico, Taylor Gardner, +4.7%, Roger Behm, + 2.5%, Stanley Zaslau, + 2.5%, Joshua Deats, +2.5%, Mohammad Alseaidan, + 1.1%, from Kuwait, and Ralph Koppel, +.1%.

The United States Investing Championship is a real money verified competition which seeks to give up and coming top traders an opportunity to show their talent on the world stage. It was started in 1983 and ran for eleven years, ending in 1993. The competition was restarted at the end of 2018. Over the years, it has attracted legendary traders, including Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, Dr. Edward O. Thorpe, Mark Strome, Mark Minervini, David Ryan, Doug Kass, Sheen Kassouf, Marty Schwartz, Frankie Joe, Tom Basso, Cedd Moses, Gil Blake, Robert Prechter, Jr., and Bruno Combier. Participants identify real accounts which are then tracked and their performance verified. This separates the United States Investing Championship from rating services that take the manager’s word for their performance claims.

The standings also appear on the website financial-competitions.com. Financial-competitions.com shows some of the historical press coverage of the United States Investing Championship, and also allows new competitors to sign up to have their performance tracked from the date of their entry. The competition is run by Dr. Norman Zadeh, a former Stanford professor, former publisher of the magazine Perfect 10, and son of Lotfi Zadeh, the creator of fuzzy logic.

For more information, contact Dr. Norman Zadeh at norman@financial-competitions.com, or 310-409-7193, or 310-476-0700.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190331005036/en/