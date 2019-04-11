Log in
United States Judiciary Issues Sources Sought for Learning Management System

04/11/2019 | 01:46pm EDT

WASHINGTON , April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts seeks information regarding the availability of commercial off-the-shelf Learning Managment System (LMS) solution. Although this is not an opportunity that is open for bidding, responding to a sources sought notice can significantly boost one's chances of winning the eventual contract. For assistance in meeting this deadline with proper registrations, businesses may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

541511, Custom Computer Programming Services, is the designated NAICS code for this opportunity. Responses are to be submitted to Patricia A. Butler (patricia_butler@ao.uscourts.gov). Additional details of the requirements can be found on the Advanced Procurement Portal. The response date for this notice is April 30, 2019. 

All prospective contractors must be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM). Contracting officers will be unable to assist with specific contractor requirements such as registration in SAM. For a quick registration without errors, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is a third-party firm that offers full-service SAM registrations for businesses. 

USFCR is the world's largest third-party government registration firm. They have helped thousands of entities translate their capabilities into the U.S. Government's language and systems with the Simplified Acquisition Programbid training, and proposal writing services. They not only register companies on their behalf in SAM, but also have pioneered the Advanced Procurement Portal (APP). APP shows active and historical federal business opportunity information in the same place, simplifying market research. Active federal buyers and vendors are not only cataloged in APP but also are also using the system, creating a powerful network. Businesses who partner with USFCR will be able to dedicate their complete effort toward their performance on a contract, rather than the acquisition of it.


If you would like more information please contact Hayden Johnson at (877) 252-2700 ext.746 or by email at hjohnson@usfcrgov.com. You may also visit https://uscontractorregistration.com/

US-Federal-Contractor-Reg-logo.jpg


