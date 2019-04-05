United States Mint : 24-Karat Gold Proof Coin Goes on Sale on April 12

WASHINGTON - The United States Mint (Mint) will open sales for the 2019 American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Proof Coin (product code 19EL) on April 12 at noon EDT.

The American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Proof Coin is a 24-karat gold proof coin struck by the Mint and is the collector version of the official United States Mint American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Bullion Coin.

The original 1913 Type I Buffalo nickel by James Earle Fraser served as the basis for the designs on this coin. The obverse (heads) portrays a profile representation of a Native American with the inscriptions 'LIBERTY' and '2019.' The reverse (tails) features an American Buffalo (also known as a bison). Inscriptions are 'UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,' 'E PLURIBUS UNUM,' 'IN GOD WE TRUST,' '$50,' '1 OZ.,' and '.9999 FINE GOLD.'

An elegant matte-finish hardwood box with a leather-like inset houses each coin, which comes with the Mint's Certificate of Authenticity.

Pricing for the 2019 American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Proof Coin is in accordance with the range in which it appears on the Mint's Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products table. Current pricing information is available here.

The Mint accepts orders at catalog.usmint.gov/ and 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Information about shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of April 12, 2019, at noon EDT.