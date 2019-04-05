Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

United States Mint : 24-Karat Gold Proof Coin Goes on Sale on April 12

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 01:17pm EDT

WASHINGTON - The United States Mint (Mint) will open sales for the 2019 American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Proof Coin (product code 19EL) on April 12 at noon EDT.

The American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Proof Coin is a 24-karat gold proof coin struck by the Mint and is the collector version of the official United States Mint American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Bullion Coin.

The original 1913 Type I Buffalo nickel by James Earle Fraser served as the basis for the designs on this coin. The obverse (heads) portrays a profile representation of a Native American with the inscriptions 'LIBERTY' and '2019.' The reverse (tails) features an American Buffalo (also known as a bison). Inscriptions are 'UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,' 'E PLURIBUS UNUM,' 'IN GOD WE TRUST,' '$50,' '1 OZ.,' and '.9999 FINE GOLD.'

An elegant matte-finish hardwood box with a leather-like inset houses each coin, which comes with the Mint's Certificate of Authenticity.

Pricing for the 2019 American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Proof Coin is in accordance with the range in which it appears on the Mint's Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products table. Current pricing information is available here.

The Mint accepts orders at catalog.usmint.gov/ and 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Information about shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

About the United States Mint
Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of April 12, 2019, at noon EDT.

Contact
Press Inquiries: Office of Corporate Communications (202) 354-7222
Customer Service Information: (800) USA MINT (872-6468)

Disclaimer

The United States Mint published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 17:16:23 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:04pBereaved families blame Boeing after Ethiopia crash report
RE
02:01pU.S.-China trade talks to continue next week by video link - Kudlow
RE
01:56pWorld Bank board elects U.S. Treasury's Malpass as next president
RE
01:48pWorld Bank board elects U.S. Treasury's Malpass as next president
RE
01:30pU.S. employment report points to growing economy, tame inflation
RE
01:30pN.Y. Fed raises U.S. second quarter GDP growth view near 2%
RE
01:27pAEM ASSOCIATION OF EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS : Spearheads Opposition to Section 232 Tariffs
PU
01:27pWORLD BANK : Executive Directors Select David Malpass 13th President of the World Bank Group
PU
01:21pWall Street rises on jobs data, trade optimism
RE
01:17pUNITED STATES MINT : 24-Karat Gold Proof Coin Goes on Sale on April 12
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
3TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
4STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : to Miss 2017, 2018 Reporting Timeline; Blames ..
5COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : ECB will ask Deutsche Bank to raise fresh funds for merger - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About