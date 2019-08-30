Log in
United States Mint : Reverse Proof Palladium Coins On Sale September 12

08/30/2019 | 03:17pm EDT

WASHINGTON - The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2019 American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Reverse Proof Coin (product code 19EK) on September 12 at noon EDT. The coin was previously scheduled to go on sale September 5.

Orders will be limited to one coin per household across all order channels for the first 24 hours of sales. After 24 hours, the household limit will be lifted. This coin will not be available for purchase through the bulk program. The mintage and product limits are 30,000 units.

The American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Reverse Proof Coin is the collector version of the official United States Mint American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Bullion Coin introduced in 2017. Each coin contains one ounce of 99.95 percent palladium. The palladium coin is a recurring product; however, finishes may alternate each year.

The obverse (heads) and reverse (tails) designs for the palladium reverse proof coin are based upon designs by famed American coin designer and medallic artist Adolph A. Weinman. The obverse features a high-relief likeness of 'Winged Liberty' from the 'Mercury Dime' obverse. In keeping with the original coin, inscriptions are 'LIBERTY,' 'IN GOD WE TRUST,' '2019,' and Weinman's distinct initials.

The reverse (tails) design features a high-relief version of the 1907 American Institute of Architects Gold Medal reverse, which features an eagle and a branch. Inscriptions are 'UNITED STATES of AMERICA,' '$25,' '1 OZ. Pd (the chemical symbol for Palladium) .9995 FINE,' and 'E PLURIBUS UNUM.'

Each coin is encapsulated and packaged in a satin-lined gray leatherette presentation case. A Certificate of Authenticity is included.

The Mint will price the American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Reverse Proof Coin according to the range in which it appears on its 'Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products' table. Click here for the most current pricing information.

The Mint accepts orders at catalog.usmint.gov/ or 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Information about shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

About the United States Mint
Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of Sept. 12, 2019, at noon EDT.

Contact
Press Inquiries: Office of Corporate Communications (202) 354-7222
Customer Service Information: (800) USA MINT (872-6468)

Disclaimer

The United States Mint published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 19:16:05 UTC
