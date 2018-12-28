Log in
United States Mint : Rings in the New Year with Popular Special Occasion Sets

12/28/2018 | 02:40am CET

WASHINGTON - The United States Mint is kicking off a promising new year of coin products on January 3, 2019, at noon (EST). At that time, sales will open for the popular United States Mint Birth Set and the United States Mint Happy Birthday Coin Set. Both sets celebrate the special moments of life.

The 2019 United States Mint Birth Set (product code 19RD) is a great way to celebrate the arrival of a newborn. This delightful set features teddy-bear themed packaging and gender-neutral colors. The following five proof-finish coins from the San Francisco Mint are included:

  • One Kennedy half dollar
  • One Lowell National Historical Park quarter-the first quarter of the year from the America the Beautiful Quarters® Program
  • One Roosevelt dime
  • One Jefferson 5-cent coin (nickel), and
  • One Lincoln one-cent coin (penny)

The presentation folder that holds the coins in place also has space for the baby's vital statistics, a personalized message, and a 3″ x 5″ photograph. The Certificate of Authenticity is printed on the back of the folder and the coins' specifications are printed on the coordinating slipcase. The 2019 set is priced at $19.95.

The 2019 United States Mint Happy Birthday Coin Set (product code 19RE) observes the birthdate of that special person in your life. Festive red, gold, and silver balloons adorn the presentation folder in this set, which holds the following five proof-finish coins from the San Francisco Mint:

  • One Kennedy half dollar
  • One Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness quarter-the last quarter of the year from the America the Beautiful Quarters® Program
  • One Roosevelt dime
  • One Jefferson nickel, and
  • One Lincoln penny

Both sides of the encapsulated coins are visible in its packaging. The Certificate of Authenticity is printed on the back of the folder and the coins' specifications are printed on the back of the coordinating slipcase. This set is priced at $19.95.

The United States Mint accepts orders through its online catalog at www.catalog.usmint.gov/ and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Visit us online at www.catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html for available shipping options.

About the United States Mint
The United States Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of Jan. 3, 2019, at noon EST.

Contact
Press Inquiries: Office of Corporate Communications (202) 354-7222
Customer Service Information: (800) USA MINT (872-6468)

Disclaimer

The United States Mint published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2018 01:39:04 UTC
