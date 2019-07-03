United States Mint : and Royal Canadian Mint Launch Limited Edition Coin Set Celebrating the Pride of Two Nations

WASHINGTON - United States Mint (Mint) Director David Ryder welcomed Royal Canadian Mint CEO Marie Lemay to the Mint's Philadelphia coining facility today to launch the 2019 Pride of Two Nations Limited Edition Two-Coin Set™. The Set commemorates the nationhood of both countries with coins that capture their rich history, pride, and their close relationship as neighbors and friends. This unique product is a joint coin set between the two Mints.

'Not only do the United States and Canada share a border, but we also share history and many cultural values that have resulted in an enduring relationship,' Ryder said. 'This coin set is a fitting tribute to our abiding friendship, strong alliance, and commitment to cooperation.'

The limited edition set became available for purchase today at noon EDT through the Mint's online catalog at catalog.usmint.gov. Priced at $139.95, it contains a United States Mint American Eagle One Ounce Silver Coin with an enhanced reverse proof finish and a Royal Canadian Mint One Ounce Silver Maple Leaf Coin with a modified proof finish. The set comes with the first bilingual Certificate of Authenticity produced by the United States Mint.

A limited supply of the two-coin set was available for purchase following the brief ceremony, with Mr. Ryder and Ms. Lemay signing Certificates of Authenticity upon request.

The obverse (heads) of the American Eagle One Ounce Silver Coin features Adolph A. Weinman's full-length figure of Liberty in full stride enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of the laurel and oak in he left. The coin's reverse (tails) features a heraldic eagle with shield, an olive branch in the right talon and arrows in the left.

The obverse of the One Ounce Silver Maple Leaf Coin features the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt on a radial lines background with a pattern of stars and maple leaves on the perimeter. The reverse features a maple leaf by Walter Ott on a radial lines background with a pattern of stars and maple leaves on the perimeter.

In addition to ordering through the Mint's online catalog, orders for the 2019 Pride of Two Nations Limited Edition Two-Coin Set are being accepted at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Shipping options are available online at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

Mintage of this historic set has been set at 110,000 units. Orders will be limited to five units per household for the first 48 hours of sales, after which the Mint will remove the limit.

About the Mints

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including: proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. It is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Royal Canadian Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca.