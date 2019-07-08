Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

United States Navy : Harpers Ferry Hosts Steel Beach

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 12:08pm EDT

GULF OF ADEN (NNS) -- The amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry's (LSD 49) celebrated Independence Day while taking a break from its regularly scheduled deployment with a steel beach picnic on the ship's boat deck and flight deck, July 4.

The steel beach picnic included barbecued food, sports, dancing and music.

'It is a lot of work setting up and preparing for these events, but today's turnout and smiles proved it is worth it,' said Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jaclyn Anderson, Harpers Ferry's MWR vice president. ' It puts a smile to my face to see everyone relax and get to just be themselves.'

Sports and games, such as soccer, corn hole, ladder toss, bingo, hacky sack and baseball were offered on the ship's boat deck and flight deck during the picnic to provide the crew with a chance to have some fun and socialize.

'I loved bouncing between groups of people dancing and playing games,' said Seaman Khadeejah Covington. 'Harpers Ferry adheres to a circadian rythym so it was nice to be able to hang out with people I don't normally see.'

The crew's dedication and purpose was recognized by command leadership during an all hands call before the festivities.

'I want to thank each and every one of you for your continued sacricfices and service to that which is bigger than ourselves,' said Cmdr. Janice Pollard, Harpers Ferry commanding officer. 'What we are doing out here in 5th fleet allows all those back home to enjoy their barbeques and fireworks under a blanket of freedom we provide. That is alot to be proud of, so enjoy the day'

Harpers Ferry is part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

Get more information about the Navy from US Navy facebook or twitter.

For more news from USS Boxer (LHD 4), visit www.navy.mil/local/lhd4/.

Disclaimer

The United States Navy published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 16:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:15pFed Expectations Trigger Record Run of Outflows in Leveraged Loans
DJ
12:08pUNITED STATES NAVY : Harpers Ferry Hosts Steel Beach
PU
12:06pNew York Enacts Law Allowing Release of Trump's State Tax Returns to Congress
DJ
12:03pUNESCO UNITED NATIONS EDUCATIONAL SCIENTIFIC AN : Management Response to the MOPAN 2017-2018 Assessment of
PU
11:59aDollar hovers at three-week high on reduced bets for deep U.S. rate cut
RE
11:58aITC INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTRE : Mozambique works on a strategy to boost Chinese direct investment
PU
11:58aITC INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTRE : Enticing Chinese investment into Africa's pharmaceutical and medical equipment sector
PU
11:58aGlobal shares fall as prospect of sharp U.S. rate cut fades
RE
11:55aGlobal shares fall as prospect of sharp U.S. rate cut fades
RE
11:52aAMERICAN FINANCIER EPSTEIN LURED UNDERAGE GIRLS FOR SEX ACTS : U.S. prosecutors
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Axe falls as Deutsche Bank lays off 18,000 in $8.3 billion reinvention
2China refiners curb fuel output after massive new plants stoke glut
3MARKS & SPENCER GROUP : Imperial Brands drops dividend growth target, plans $251 million share buyback
4KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : BAM lowers full year outlook; maintains 2020 strategic targets
5PING AN BANK CO LTD : PING AN BANK : China's central bank suspends some traders at Ping An Bank and China Merc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About