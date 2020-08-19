United States Oil Fund faces possible SEC action -filing

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission is considering enforcement action against United
States Oil Fund LP, the largest crude oil
exchange-traded fund, due to statements made after oil prices
plunged into negative territory in April.
The United States Oil Fund LP was designed to mimic
day-to-day fluctuations in current U.S. oil futures. In April,
the oil market collapsed, with U.S. futures falling below
negative-$40 a barrel, USO lost 45% within a two-day span.
The notice, known as a Wells notice, says SEC staff have
made a preliminary recommendation against USO, United States
Commodity Fund LLC and its chief executive officer, John Love,
saying it may have violated securities laws related to
misstatements or fraud, according to the filing.
The notice cites the fund's disclosures in late April and
early May on the constraints imposed on its ability to invest in
oil futures contracts. USO said in April it may not be able to
meet its objective of reflecting the spot prices of oil, as it
shifted funds out of near-term contracts in case oil futures
slumped again.
The fund said in Wednesday's filing that their disclosures
and their actions were appropriate and that they intend to
contest the allegations. (https://bit.ly/326Sb1r)
Like other ETFs, USO sold out of May contracts and bought
June and later-dated contracts further forward well before the
meltdown on April 20. However, over the coming days and months,
the ETF said it would move a significant portion of its
portfolio into later-dated contracts.
On April 21, the fund said it had issued all of its
registered shares and was thus suspending the creation of new
shares. As a result of the suspension, there was a significant
discrepancy between the fund's trading price and the performance
of the oil futures it held.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Bernadette Baum)