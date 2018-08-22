United States Pet Oral Care Services and Products Markets, 2018 Report - Estimates Total 2017 Sales at $5.2 billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Pet Oral Care Services and Products in the U.S., 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pet Oral Care Services and Products in the U.S., 3rd Edition, explores the latest trends in the pet oral care/dental hygiene market, highlighting opportunities in both the services market and the oral care products category.

The report analyzes how trends such as humanization and wellness are driving market innovation, and identifies opportunities for marketers and oral care service providers now and into the future. With a focus on dogs and cats, Pet Oral Care Services and Products in the U.S. provides market sizing and projections for pet oral care/dental hygiene services and product sales within the context of a broader pet market overview.

Tracking growth from 2012 through 2022, the report estimates total 2017 sales at $5.2 billion, breaking out historical and projected sales for both services and products. On the services side, the report examines veterinary channel trends, including usage and cost trends, safety issues, and industry regulation.

On the products side, the report analyzes trends in marketing and new products including natural and breath-freshening products, as well as retail channel trends and private-label activity.

Market Size and Composition

Pet Oral Care Market Tops $5 Billion

U.S. Retail Sales of Pet Oral Care Services and Products, 2012 vs. 2017 vs. 2022 (in millions of dollars)

Oral Care Services Estimated at $4.2 Billion

Pet Oral Care Services Share by Animal Type

Retail Product Sales Estimated at $960 Million

Treats and Chews Account for Majority of Sales

Pet Oral Care Product Sales by Retail Channel

Pet Oral Care Product Sales Share by Animal Type

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

Pet Oral Care Products

Pet Oral Care Services

Sales Growth Opportunities

2. Market Overview

Chapter Highlights

Introduction

Market Size and Composition

Market Drivers

The Pet Oral Care Consumer

3. Pet Oral Care Services

Chapter Highlights

Veterinary Oral Care Services

Dental Services from Other Pet Care Professionals

4. Pet Oral Care Products

Chapter Highlights

Product Overview

Oral Care Product Marketers

Retailing Oral Care/Dental Hygiene Products

Dental Chews and Treats

Dental Foods

Teeth Cleaning Aids

Non-Edible Chew Products

Companies Mentioned

AVMA

Banfield

Independent Pet

Pet Specialty Retail Outlets

PetSmart

Petco

VCA Veterinary Dental Services

VOHC

Virbac

