United States Pet Oral Care Services and Products Markets Report 2018: Tracking Growth from 2012 Through 2022

Pet Oral Care Services and Products in the U.S., 3rd Edition, explores the latest trends in the pet oral care/dental hygiene market, highlighting opportunities in both the services market and the oral care products category.



The report analyzes how trends such as humanization and wellness are driving market innovation, and identifies opportunities for marketers and oral care service providers now and into the future.

Pet wellness is one of the biggest market drivers in the pet market, and oral care services and products dovetail directly into this trend. Preventive oral care is a significant part of maintaining a pet's health and can also help cut down on veterinary costs, delaying or even eliminating the need for costly procedures in the future.



With dental disease affecting approximately 80% of dogs and 70% of cats, dental screenings and cleanings in veterinary offices-and an accompanying at-home regimen of good dental practices with oral care products-are more important than ever.



With a focus on dogs and cats, Pet Oral Care Services and Products in the U.S. provides market sizing and projections for pet oral care/dental hygiene services and product sales within the context of a broader pet market overview. Tracking growth from 2012 through 2022, the report estimates total 2017 sales at $5.2 billion, breaking out historical and projected sales for both services and products.



On the services side, the report examines veterinary channel trends, including usage and cost trends, safety issues, and industry regulation. On the products side, the report analyzes trends in marketing and new products including natural and breath-freshening products, as well as retail channel trends and private-label activity.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview Introduction Report Methodology Market Size and Composition Oral Care Services Estimated at $4.2 Billion Pet Oral Care Services Share by Animal Type Retail Product Sales Estimated at $960 Million Pet Oral Care Product Sales by Retail Channel Pet Oral Care Product Sales Share by Animal Type Market Drivers Oral Care Products Deliver Added Value Barriers to Pet Oral Care Dental Chews/Treats as Substitutes for Brushing Appeal of Natural/Organic Includes Oral Care Categories The Oral Care Consumer Types of Pet Dental Care Products Pet Oral Care Purchase Patterns by Channel Pet Owners and Teeth Cleaning

Pet Oral Care Products Pet Oral Care Products Offer Wellness, Convenience Benefits Pet Owners Discontinuing Oral Care Products Oral Care Product Marketers Oral Care in the Pet Specialty Channel Veterinary Channel Private-Label Oral Care Natural Pet Oral Care Product Marketers Retailing Oral Care/Dental Hygiene Products Mass-Market Retail Outlets Online Retailers Dental Chews and Treats Innovative Design and Formulation Attract Consumers Grain-Free Dental Chews Multi-Functional Dental Chews and Treats Focus on Fresh Breath Dental Treats for Cats The Dental Treat Consumer Dental Foods Teeth Cleaning Aids Natural Products Key in Teeth Cleaning Segment Non-Edible Chew Products Long-Lasting Chews Provide Entertainment, Oral Care Benefits

Pet Oral Care Services Veterinary Oral Care Services Banfield and VCA Veterinary Dental Services Small Chain and Single-Veterinarian Hospitals Pet Dental Health Month Veterinary Visit Statistics The Cost of Dental Procedures Pet Dental Insurance Dental Services from Other Pet Care Professionals The Risks of Non-Anesthesia Dentistry

Sales Growth Opportunities Services Opportunity: Consumer Education Product Opportunity 1: Limited Ingredient Products Product Opportunity 2: Cat-Specific Products Product Opportunity 3: Human-Product Tie-Ins



2. Market Overview

Chapter Highlights

Introduction

Market Size and Composition Pet Oral Care Market Tops $5 Billion Oral Care Services Estimated at $4.2 Billion Pet Oral Care Services Share by Animal Type Retail Product Sales Estimated at $960 Million Treats and Chews Account for Majority of Sales Pet Oral Care Product Sales by Retail Channel Pet Oral Care Product Sales Share by Animal Type

Market Drivers Pet Dental Health Part of Overall Wellness Dental Disease Top Pet Health Concern AVMA Promotes Oral Care During National Pet Dental Health Month Innovative Design and Formulation Attract Consumers Oral Care Products Deliver Added Value Barriers to Pet Oral Care Communication Gap Persists Between Clients and Vets Canine Veterinary Visits on the Rise Veterinary Services Inside Pet Superstores Perception of High Cost of Veterinary Services Other Service Providers Try to Fill the Gap Dental Chews/Treats as Substitutes for Brushing VOHC Recommends Dental Chews/Treats for Oral Care Appeal of Natural/Organic Includes Oral Care Categories

The Pet Oral Care Consumer Concern About Dental Hygiene and Oral Health Types of Pet Dental Care Products Pet Oral Care Purchase Patterns by Channel Pet Owners and Teeth Cleaning Teeth Cleaning Frequency Veterinary Teeth Cleaning Perception of Dry Food as "Tooth-Friendly"



3. Pet Oral Care Services

Chapter Highlights

Veterinary Oral Care Services The Basics of Pet Oral Care Services Common Pet Dental Conditions Types of Pet Dental Services Dog Orthodontia Banfield and VCA Veterinary Dental Services Banfield's Dental Offerings VCA's Dental Offerings Petco Expands Veterinary Care Offerings Small Chain and Single-Veterinarian Hospitals Pet Dental Health Month Veterinary Visit Statistics The Cost of Dental Procedures Rising Cost of Veterinary Dental Equipment A Need for Pet Dental Specialists Pet Dental Insurance

Dental Services from Other Pet Care Professionals Anesthesia-Free Dental Cleanings' Efficacy Debated The Risks of Non-Anesthesia Dentistry Anesthesia-Free Cleanings and Legislation



4. Pet Oral Care Products

Chapter Highlights

Product Overview Pet Oral Care Products Offer Wellness, Convenience Benefits Pet Owners Discontinuing Oral Care Products

Oral Care Product Marketers Top Four Dominate Mass-Market Oral Care Oral Care in Pet Specialty Channel Veterinary Channel Virbac's Strong Presence in Veterinary Channel Private-Label Oral Care Pet Oral Care Marketer Activity Manna Pro Products Acquires PetzLife WellPet Acquires Whimzees Pet Oral Care Marketers Do Good ProBiora Supports Oral Health in Rescued Dogs and Cats Brite Bite Donates Chew Toy to Shelters Natural Pet Oral Care Product Marketers

Retailing Oral Care/Dental Hygiene Products Pet Specialty Retail Outlets PetSmart Petco Independent Pet Mass-Market Retail Outlets Online Retailers

Dental Chews and Treats Grain-Free Dental Chews Multi-Functional Dental Chews and Treats Focus on Fresh Breath Toothpaste-Infused Chews and Treats Dental Treats for Cats The Dental Treat Consumer Dental Treat Brand Purchaser Demographics

Dental Foods

Teeth Cleaning Aids Natural Products Key in Teeth Cleaning Segment

Non-Edible Chew Products Rope Chews Provide Mechanical Cleaning Long-Lasting Chews Provide Entertainment, Oral Care Benefits



