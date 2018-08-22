United States Pet Oral Care Services and Products Markets Report 2018: Tracking Growth from 2012 Through 2022

Pet Oral Care Services and Products in the U.S., 3rd Edition, explores the latest trends in the pet oral care/dental hygiene market, highlighting opportunities in both the services market and the oral care products category.
The report analyzes how trends such as humanization and wellness are driving market innovation, and identifies opportunities for marketers and oral care service providers now and into the future.
Pet wellness is one of the biggest market drivers in the pet market, and oral care services and products dovetail directly into this trend. Preventive oral care is a significant part of maintaining a pet's health and can also help cut down on veterinary costs, delaying or even eliminating the need for costly procedures in the future.
With dental disease affecting approximately 80% of dogs and 70% of cats, dental screenings and cleanings in veterinary offices-and an accompanying at-home regimen of good dental practices with oral care products-are more important than ever.
With a focus on dogs and cats, Pet Oral Care Services and Products in the U.S. provides market sizing and projections for pet oral care/dental hygiene services and product sales within the context of a broader pet market overview. Tracking growth from 2012 through 2022, the report estimates total 2017 sales at $5.2 billion, breaking out historical and projected sales for both services and products.
On the services side, the report examines veterinary channel trends, including usage and cost trends, safety issues, and industry regulation. On the products side, the report analyzes trends in marketing and new products including natural and breath-freshening products, as well as retail channel trends and private-label activity.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
Introduction
Report Methodology
Market Size and Composition
Oral Care Services Estimated at $4.2 Billion
Pet Oral Care Services Share by Animal Type
Retail Product Sales Estimated at $960 Million
Pet Oral Care Product Sales by Retail Channel
Pet Oral Care Product Sales Share by Animal Type
Market Drivers
Oral Care Products Deliver Added Value
Barriers to Pet Oral Care
Dental Chews/Treats as Substitutes for Brushing
Appeal of Natural/Organic Includes Oral Care Categories
The Oral Care Consumer
Types of Pet Dental Care Products
Pet Oral Care Purchase Patterns by Channel
Pet Owners and Teeth Cleaning
Pet Oral Care Products
Pet Oral Care Products Offer Wellness, Convenience Benefits
Pet Owners Discontinuing Oral Care Products
Oral Care Product Marketers
Oral Care in the Pet Specialty Channel
Veterinary Channel
Private-Label Oral Care
Natural Pet Oral Care Product Marketers
Retailing Oral Care/Dental Hygiene Products
Mass-Market Retail Outlets
Online Retailers
Dental Chews and Treats
Innovative Design and Formulation Attract Consumers
Grain-Free Dental Chews
Multi-Functional Dental Chews and Treats
Focus on Fresh Breath
Dental Treats for Cats
The Dental Treat Consumer
Dental Foods
Teeth Cleaning Aids
Natural Products Key in Teeth Cleaning Segment
Non-Edible Chew Products
Long-Lasting Chews Provide Entertainment, Oral Care Benefits
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Pet Care and Services