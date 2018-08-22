Log in
United States Pet Oral Care Services and Products Markets Report 2018: Tracking Growth from 2012 Through 2022

08/22/2018 | 10:52am CEST

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Oral Care Services and Products in the U.S., 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pet Oral Care Services and Products in the U.S., 3rd Edition, explores the latest trends in the pet oral care/dental hygiene market, highlighting opportunities in both the services market and the oral care products category.

The report analyzes how trends such as humanization and wellness are driving market innovation, and identifies opportunities for marketers and oral care service providers now and into the future.

Pet wellness is one of the biggest market drivers in the pet market, and oral care services and products dovetail directly into this trend. Preventive oral care is a significant part of maintaining a pet's health and can also help cut down on veterinary costs, delaying or even eliminating the need for costly procedures in the future.

With dental disease affecting approximately 80% of dogs and 70% of cats, dental screenings and cleanings in veterinary offices-and an accompanying at-home regimen of good dental practices with oral care products-are more important than ever.

With a focus on dogs and cats, Pet Oral Care Services and Products in the U.S. provides market sizing and projections for pet oral care/dental hygiene services and product sales within the context of a broader pet market overview. Tracking growth from 2012 through 2022, the report estimates total 2017 sales at $5.2 billion, breaking out historical and projected sales for both services and products.

On the services side, the report examines veterinary channel trends, including usage and cost trends, safety issues, and industry regulation. On the products side, the report analyzes trends in marketing and new products including natural and breath-freshening products, as well as retail channel trends and private-label activity.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview
    • Introduction
    • Report Methodology
    • Market Size and Composition
    • Oral Care Services Estimated at $4.2 Billion
    • Pet Oral Care Services Share by Animal Type
    • Retail Product Sales Estimated at $960 Million
    • Pet Oral Care Product Sales by Retail Channel
    • Pet Oral Care Product Sales Share by Animal Type
    • Market Drivers
    • Oral Care Products Deliver Added Value
    • Barriers to Pet Oral Care
    • Dental Chews/Treats as Substitutes for Brushing
    • Appeal of Natural/Organic Includes Oral Care Categories
    • The Oral Care Consumer
    • Types of Pet Dental Care Products
    • Pet Oral Care Purchase Patterns by Channel
    • Pet Owners and Teeth Cleaning
  • Pet Oral Care Products
    • Pet Oral Care Products Offer Wellness, Convenience Benefits
    • Pet Owners Discontinuing Oral Care Products
    • Oral Care Product Marketers
    • Oral Care in the Pet Specialty Channel
    • Veterinary Channel
    • Private-Label Oral Care
    • Natural Pet Oral Care Product Marketers
    • Retailing Oral Care/Dental Hygiene Products
    • Mass-Market Retail Outlets
    • Online Retailers
    • Dental Chews and Treats
    • Innovative Design and Formulation Attract Consumers
    • Grain-Free Dental Chews
    • Multi-Functional Dental Chews and Treats
    • Focus on Fresh Breath
    • Dental Treats for Cats
    • The Dental Treat Consumer
    • Dental Foods
    • Teeth Cleaning Aids
    • Natural Products Key in Teeth Cleaning Segment
    • Non-Edible Chew Products
    • Long-Lasting Chews Provide Entertainment, Oral Care Benefits
  • Pet Oral Care Services
    • Veterinary Oral Care Services
    • Banfield and VCA Veterinary Dental Services
    • Small Chain and Single-Veterinarian Hospitals
    • Pet Dental Health Month
    • Veterinary Visit Statistics
    • The Cost of Dental Procedures
    • Pet Dental Insurance
    • Dental Services from Other Pet Care Professionals
    • The Risks of Non-Anesthesia Dentistry
  • Sales Growth Opportunities
    • Services Opportunity: Consumer Education
    • Product Opportunity 1: Limited Ingredient Products
    • Product Opportunity 2: Cat-Specific Products
    • Product Opportunity 3: Human-Product Tie-Ins

2. Market Overview

  • Chapter Highlights
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Composition
    • Pet Oral Care Market Tops $5 Billion
    • Oral Care Services Estimated at $4.2 Billion
    • Pet Oral Care Services Share by Animal Type
    • Retail Product Sales Estimated at $960 Million
    • Treats and Chews Account for Majority of Sales
    • Pet Oral Care Product Sales by Retail Channel
    • Pet Oral Care Product Sales Share by Animal Type
  • Market Drivers
    • Pet Dental Health Part of Overall Wellness
    • Dental Disease Top Pet Health Concern
    • AVMA Promotes Oral Care During National Pet Dental Health Month
    • Innovative Design and Formulation Attract Consumers
    • Oral Care Products Deliver Added Value
    • Barriers to Pet Oral Care
    • Communication Gap Persists Between Clients and Vets
    • Canine Veterinary Visits on the Rise
    • Veterinary Services Inside Pet Superstores
    • Perception of High Cost of Veterinary Services
    • Other Service Providers Try to Fill the Gap
    • Dental Chews/Treats as Substitutes for Brushing
    • VOHC Recommends Dental Chews/Treats for Oral Care
    • Appeal of Natural/Organic Includes Oral Care Categories
  • The Pet Oral Care Consumer
    • Concern About Dental Hygiene and Oral Health
    • Types of Pet Dental Care Products
    • Pet Oral Care Purchase Patterns by Channel
    • Pet Owners and Teeth Cleaning
    • Teeth Cleaning Frequency
    • Veterinary Teeth Cleaning
    • Perception of Dry Food as "Tooth-Friendly"

3. Pet Oral Care Services

  • Chapter Highlights
  • Veterinary Oral Care Services
    • The Basics of Pet Oral Care Services
    • Common Pet Dental Conditions
    • Types of Pet Dental Services
    • Dog Orthodontia
    • Banfield and VCA Veterinary Dental Services
    • Banfield's Dental Offerings
    • VCA's Dental Offerings
    • Petco Expands Veterinary Care Offerings
    • Small Chain and Single-Veterinarian Hospitals
    • Pet Dental Health Month
    • Veterinary Visit Statistics
    • The Cost of Dental Procedures
    • Rising Cost of Veterinary Dental Equipment
    • A Need for Pet Dental Specialists
    • Pet Dental Insurance
  • Dental Services from Other Pet Care Professionals
    • Anesthesia-Free Dental Cleanings' Efficacy Debated
    • The Risks of Non-Anesthesia Dentistry
    • Anesthesia-Free Cleanings and Legislation

4. Pet Oral Care Products

  • Chapter Highlights
  • Product Overview
    • Pet Oral Care Products Offer Wellness, Convenience Benefits
    • Pet Owners Discontinuing Oral Care Products
  • Oral Care Product Marketers
    • Top Four Dominate Mass-Market Oral Care
    • Oral Care in Pet Specialty Channel
    • Veterinary Channel
    • Virbac's Strong Presence in Veterinary Channel
    • Private-Label Oral Care
    • Pet Oral Care Marketer Activity
    • Manna Pro Products Acquires PetzLife
    • WellPet Acquires Whimzees
    • Pet Oral Care Marketers Do Good
    • ProBiora Supports Oral Health in Rescued Dogs and Cats
    • Brite Bite Donates Chew Toy to Shelters
    • Natural Pet Oral Care Product Marketers
  • Retailing Oral Care/Dental Hygiene Products
    • Pet Specialty Retail Outlets
    • PetSmart
    • Petco
    • Independent Pet
    • Mass-Market Retail Outlets
    • Online Retailers
  • Dental Chews and Treats
    • Grain-Free Dental Chews
    • Multi-Functional Dental Chews and Treats
    • Focus on Fresh Breath
    • Toothpaste-Infused Chews and Treats
    • Dental Treats for Cats
    • The Dental Treat Consumer
    • Dental Treat Brand Purchaser Demographics
  • Dental Foods
  • Teeth Cleaning Aids
    • Natural Products Key in Teeth Cleaning Segment
  • Non-Edible Chew Products
    • Rope Chews Provide Mechanical Cleaning
    • Long-Lasting Chews Provide Entertainment, Oral Care Benefits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dcvb4w/united_states_pet?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Pet Care and Services

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
