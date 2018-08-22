United States Schools of the Future Report 2018: United Characteristics of Future-Ready Schools

Across the U.S., school districts are embracing the concept of future-ready schools, or schools that are rooted in the 21st Century Learning Framework. In such schools, teachers' and students' roles are reversed-students take a greater role in directing their own progress through a unique learning path, while teachers become guides and mentors.
This report, Schools of the Future, examines the characteristics of future-ready schools, gleaned through the experiences of those who have implemented key components, and provides a look at where the U.S. is today in transforming the current education system into the schools of the future.
Schools of the Future, Part 1: Curriculum and Content focuses on the changing curriculum needs of future-ready schools-from 21st century learning models to personalized learning and multi-age learning to the changing roles of teachers and librariansand the changing demand relating to instructional materials, including OER, assessments, robotics, and other technologies.
Schools of the Future, Part 2: The Physical Space focuses on the new physical spaces for learning-the changing school environment, both for new construction and the redesign of existing space-that are being implemented to facilitate the future-ready learning experience. These new spaces demand flexibility for both students and teachers, but future ready does not necessarily mean a huge construction project.
Practical lessons on implementation of the aspects of future-ready schools are provided through five case studies of districts or schools in each part (for a total of 10 case studies) that are implementing facets of the school of the future.
Schools of the Future was created to be a reference resource and guide for developers, marketers and providers of curriculum development, content, technology tools and devices, assessment, professional development, furniture and educational equipment.
Key Topics Covered:
1. The School Of The Future: An Introduction
What Is The School Of The Future?
A Move Toward Student-Led Learning
Technology Supports Learning
A Comfortable And Collaborative Environment
Transformation In Teacher-Leadership
What Is Driving The Changes?
Potential Challenges Ahead
A Fragmented Landscape Of Change
2. Curriculum And Content
21st Century Learning Models
Personalized Learning
Blended Learning
Hands-On Learning
Cross-Disciplinary And Multi-Age Learning
College, Career, And Community
Impact On Instructional Materials
Growth In Digital Resources
Kits And Components For Hands-On Learning
Free And Open-Source Materials
Assessments
Scheduling For 21St
Century Learning
Educators' Changing Role
Impacts On Professional Learning
Hiring For Change
Role Of The Librarian
Schools Of The Future, Part 1:
3. Technology And Tools
A Digital Environment
Devices For All
Digital Content And Resources
Tech Tools For Schools Of The Future
3D Printers
Robotics
Virtual And Augmented Reality
Gamification
Other Technologies To Watch
4. A Look Ahead
Developing A Vision
Seeking Inspiration
Generating Educator Enthusiasm
Focusing On Flexibility
Other Considerations
Grassroots Growth
Supporting Expansion
Guiding The Transition
Promoting Partnerships
Time Management
The Future
5. Case Studies
Salt Lake City's Innovations Early College High School: Personalized Learning Leads To Positive Outcomes
Albemarle County Schools: Grassroots Initiative Leads To District-Wide Hands-On Learning Curriculum
South Fayette School District: School-To-Business Partnerships Foster Project-Based Learning
Evergreen Public Schools: Using Open-Source Math Resources In Lieu Of A Commercial Core Program
Design Tech High School: Design Thinking As An Organization Principle