United States Schools of the Future Report 2018: United Characteristics of Future-Ready Schools

08/22/2018 | 10:36am CEST

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Schools of the Future: Content, Curriculum and the Physical Space" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Across the U.S., school districts are embracing the concept of future-ready schools, or schools that are rooted in the 21st Century Learning Framework. In such schools, teachers' and students' roles are reversed-students take a greater role in directing their own progress through a unique learning path, while teachers become guides and mentors.

This report, Schools of the Future, examines the characteristics of future-ready schools, gleaned through the experiences of those who have implemented key components, and provides a look at where the U.S. is today in transforming the current education system into the schools of the future.

Schools of the Future, Part 1: Curriculum and Content focuses on the changing curriculum needs of future-ready schools-from 21st century learning models to personalized learning and multi-age learning to the changing roles of teachers and librariansand the changing demand relating to instructional materials, including OER, assessments, robotics, and other technologies.

Schools of the Future, Part 2: The Physical Space focuses on the new physical spaces for learning-the changing school environment, both for new construction and the redesign of existing space-that are being implemented to facilitate the future-ready learning experience. These new spaces demand flexibility for both students and teachers, but future ready does not necessarily mean a huge construction project.

Practical lessons on implementation of the aspects of future-ready schools are provided through five case studies of districts or schools in each part (for a total of 10 case studies) that are implementing facets of the school of the future.

Schools of the Future was created to be a reference resource and guide for developers, marketers and providers of curriculum development, content, technology tools and devices, assessment, professional development, furniture and educational equipment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. The School Of The Future: An Introduction

What Is The School Of The Future?

  • A Move Toward Student-Led Learning
  • Technology Supports Learning
  • A Comfortable And Collaborative Environment
  • Transformation In Teacher-Leadership

What Is Driving The Changes?

Potential Challenges Ahead

A Fragmented Landscape Of Change

2. Curriculum And Content

21st Century Learning Models

  • Personalized Learning
  • Blended Learning
  • Hands-On Learning
  • Cross-Disciplinary And Multi-Age Learning
  • College, Career, And Community

Impact On Instructional Materials

  • Growth In Digital Resources
  • Kits And Components For Hands-On Learning
  • Free And Open-Source Materials
  • Assessments
  • Scheduling For 21St
  • Century Learning
  • Educators' Changing Role
  • Impacts On Professional Learning
  • Hiring For Change
  • Role Of The Librarian
  • Schools Of The Future, Part 1:

3. Technology And Tools

A Digital Environment

  • Devices For All
  • Digital Content And Resources

Tech Tools For Schools Of The Future

  • 3D Printers
  • Robotics
  • Virtual And Augmented Reality

  • Gamification
  • Other Technologies To Watch

4. A Look Ahead

  • Developing A Vision
  • Seeking Inspiration
  • Generating Educator Enthusiasm
  • Focusing On Flexibility
  • Other Considerations
  • Grassroots Growth
  • Supporting Expansion
  • Guiding The Transition
  • Promoting Partnerships
  • Time Management

The Future

5. Case Studies

  • Salt Lake City's Innovations Early College High School: Personalized Learning Leads To Positive Outcomes
  • Albemarle County Schools: Grassroots Initiative Leads To District-Wide Hands-On Learning Curriculum
  • South Fayette School District: School-To-Business Partnerships Foster Project-Based Learning
  • Evergreen Public Schools: Using Open-Source Math Resources In Lieu Of A Commercial Core Program
  • Design Tech High School: Design Thinking As An Organization Principle

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cnrjb4/united_states?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© GlobeNewswire 2018
