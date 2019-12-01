Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

United States requests extradition of ex-Autonomy boss Lynch from UK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 08:15pm EST
FILE PHOTO: British entrepreneur Mike Lynch leaves the High Court in London

The United States has formally requested the extradition of Michael Lynch, the British tech billionaire who sold his data company Autonomy to Hewlett Packard (HP) in an ill-fated $11.1 billion deal, to face charges including securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy.

The U.S. embassy in London submitted the extradition request on Nov. 21 for Lynch to stand trial in the United States, according to a court filing dated Dec. 1.

Lynch, once hailed as Britain's answer to Bill Gates, is currently battling the American IT giant in London's High Court.

HP is seeking damages of $5 billion from Lynch and Sushovan Hussain, the former chief financial officer of Autonomy, alleging that they inflated the value of the company before selling it. HP took an $8.8 billion writedown a year after buying Autonomy.

Lynch has denied the accusations, saying HP mismanaged the acquisition. He is counter-suing for loss and damages.

The extradition order relates to Lynch's indictment in San Francisco on 17 counts including wire fraud, conspiracy and securities fraud, which carries a maximum term of 25 years in prison.

A spokesman for Lynch has said the charges are "baseless and egregious".

Hussain has already been sentenced in San Francisco, receiving a five-year prison term and a $4 million fine in May. He was also ordered to forfeit $6.1 million after being convicted on 16 counts of wire fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy.

Hussain was granted bail in June while he appeals his conviction. In allowing the appeal, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said it raised a "substantial question" of law.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Jane Wardell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE -0.69% 15.83 Delayed Quote.19.83%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.62% 151.38 Delayed Quote.49.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:04pOil jumps on Chinese factory growth, hopes for deeper OPEC cuts
RE
08:58pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Gas key to clean energy future in Australia and globally
PU
08:58pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Oil and gas and political leaders attend annual AGM event
PU
08:54pChina's November factory activity unexpectedly expands at quickest pace in almost three years - Caixin PMI
RE
08:36pU.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION' : Axios
RE
08:21pPound slips as polls tighten, optimism holds on trade front
RE
08:18pGlobal shares tick up as hopes for Sino-U.S. breakthrough stay intact
RE
08:15pUnited States requests extradition of ex-Autonomy boss Lynch from UK
RE
08:14pADB's next head Asakawa open to dialogue on phasing out aid to China
RE
07:38pADA AUSTRALIAN DENTAL ASSOCIATION : Health Minister must not succumb to the "Sham and Scam"
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEIGENE : Energy From Waste
2HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD : Hastings Technology Metals Ltd Investor Presentation
3U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
4THE BEST JBL CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019): Top JBL Flip & Charge Bluetooth Speaker Sales Compared by Spending ..
5LIST OF SPRINT CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019): All the Best Sprint Smartphone, Tablet & Smartwatch Savings Share..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group